NHO Revive Becomes Nebraska's Only Site for Groundbreaking Prostate Cancer Clinical Trial

NHO Revive becomes Nebraska's only site for a Johnson & Johnson Phase 3 trial testing a novel immune therapy for prostate cancer.

NEBRASKA'S , NE, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The study, sponsored by Johnson & Johnson, represents a significant advancement in prostate cancer treatment research. The investigational drug, Pasritamig is designed to harness the body's own immune system, specifically T-cells to target and attack cancer cells that express human kallikrein 2 (KLK2), a protein found on prostate cancer cells. This mechanism of action is distinct from traditional chemotherapy and hormone-based therapies, offering a potentially powerful new approach for patients whose disease has continued to progress despite existing treatments.

“Studies like the KLK2-PASenger prostate cancer trial allow us to bring innovative treatment options directly to patients here in Lincoln,” said Dr. Kailash Mosalpura, Medical Oncologist at Nebraska Hematology-Oncology. Being able to help patients with prostate cancer while also advancing the future of cancer care is incredibly meaningful for our team and our community.”

About the Trial

The KLK2-PASenger trial is a randomized, open-label study comparing pasritamig plus docetaxel against docetaxel alone. The primary goal is to determine whether the combination extends the length of time patients live without their disease progressing on imaging scans. The study also evaluates overall survival, quality of life, and additional response measures.

Eligible participants must have histologically confirmed metastatic prostate adenocarcinoma that has progressed despite androgen deprivation therapy and at least one prior novel hormonal therapy. Patients must be 18 years or older with an ECOG performance status of 0 or 1.

About NHO Revive

NHO Revive is a joint initiative between Nebraska Hematology Oncology (NHO) and Revive Research Institute, combining decades of clinical expertise and pioneering research.

For more information visit: https://nhoreviveresearch.com/

About Nebraska Hematology Oncology:

Nebraska Hematology-Oncology has been serving Lincoln and surrounding communities since 1997. With seven Physicians, 13 Advanced Practice Providers and over 145 staff committed to person-first care, NHO has gained a reputation for being a leading care facility for cancer and blood disorders in the Midwest. As the first QOPI-certified and Oncology Medical Home APC4-certified clinic in Nebraska, NHO has been identified as a cancer center that meets the highest standards for quality cancer care. More information about NHO can be found at YourCancerCare.com.

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