KDP Statement on Key Legislation Missing from New Laws Taking Effect in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Today, as dozens of new Kentucky laws take effect, Kentucky Democratic Party (KDP) Chair Colmon Elridge released the following statement:



“If Democrats controlled the General Assembly, bills to lower healthcare costs, regulate data centers and set up Pre-K for All would be kicking in today. Instead, thanks to Republicans, Kentuckians get higher copays, restrictions on free speech and an increased risk of cancer from companies they’re no longer allowed to sue.



“Apparently the GOP had time to buddy up with massive corporations — but no time to address Kentuckians’ concerns about high energy costs or the Medicaid cuts actively shutting down rural health clinics.



“Today’s list of laws speaks to how little the Republican supermajorities care about Kentuckians. We’re grateful to the House and Senate Democrats who fought to improve bad bills and pass good legislation. We look forward to seeing more in Frankfort after November, when voters will elect leaders ready to put the American Dream before corporate favors.”