KDP Statement on 150 Days of Trump’s Iran War

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Today, Kentucky Democratic Party (KDP) Chair Colmon Elridge released the following statement on President Trump’s war of choice with Iran surpassing the 150-day mark, with no end in sight:



“On the campaign trail, Trump promised to end foreign wars and lower costs ‘on day one.’ Now, we’re more than 150 days into a war he chose to start and has no ability to end. Costs are rising faster than ever, pushing Kentucky families and farmers to the brink.



“After Trump was sworn in, Congress created a healthcare crisis by slashing Medicaid. Now Republicans are proposing blank checks for Trump’s forever war. Meanwhile, the Trump administration won’t even give a clear answer on how many U.S. servicemembers have died in the conflict.



“The clear answer for voters is to elect Democrats, who will lead with respect for our troops, be responsible with taxpayer dollars and commit to America’s healthcare.”