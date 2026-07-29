BREAKING: Trump Administration Raising Drug Prices for Seniors on Medicare

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Today, after President Trump announced plans to end a Biden-era program that keeps drug prices low for 25 million seniors on Medicare, Kentucky Democratic Party (KDP) Chair Colmon Elridge released the following statement:



“Trump is forcing millions of seniors to pay hundreds more each year for medicine they need to survive. That includes more than 271,000 Kentuckians, many of whom are disabled, on fixed incomes and already struggling under the GOP’s healthcare crisis.



“This comes on the heels of Trump announcing 100% tariffs on generic drugs, meaning 90% of the medications Kentuckians of all ages rely on may double in costs.



“After voting to gut Medicaid, and leaving Kentucky nonprofits and rural hospitals at risk of closure, the least Kentucky Republicans could do is speak out against these price hikes. But they’re too afraid to do anything to stop Trump, putting loyalty to him over doing right by the people they’re supposed to serve.”