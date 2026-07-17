New Naloxone Vending Machine Available at Morse Clinic

The Durham County Department of Public Health (DCoDPH) has opened its newest free naloxone vending machine at Morse Clinic of Durham, located at 4119 Capitol St, Durham, NC 27704. Naloxone, often provided under the brand name Narcan, is an over-the-counter medication that saves lives by reversing opioid overdoses. This vending machine is the fourth provided by DCoDPH.

Morse Clinic provides counseling, recovery focused resources, medications, and more for individuals recovering from Opioid Use Disorder. The vending machine, located outside of the clinic, will be available to patients and all community members 24/7.

“We are so excited to work with Morse Clinic to bring this resource to community members. They are a fantastic partner in our mission to make naloxone more accessible and increase awareness of when and how to use this lifesaving medication,” said Morgan Culver, DCoDPH Harm Reduction Coordinator. “As a provider of medication for Opioid Use Disorder, they are a crucial contributor to our collective mission of reducing overdose deaths and improving health outcomes in our community.”

The naloxone vending machine at Morse Clinic is the newest of four locations provided by DCoDPH as part of its ongoing efforts to reduce the impacts of opioid use in the community. Other vending machines are located outside of St. Joseph Episcopal’s Church, located 1902 W Main St, Durham, NC 27705, available 24/7; in the lobby of the Durham County Detention Center, located at 219 S. Mangum St., available 24/7; and in the lobby of the Durham County Human Services building, located at 414 E. Main St., available Monday-Friday, 8:00AM-5:00PM. All are available for free.

"We’re proud to be able to partner with Morse Clinic to offer more free naloxone in Durham County,” said Health Director Dr. Rod Jenkins. “Our team has heard firsthand how naloxone has saved lives, so we will continue to do what we can to be sure this resource is available to protect our residents while we support their journey to recovery.”

Any community-based organizations interested in becoming a naloxone distribution partner can email DCoDPH Harm Reduction Coordinator Morgan Culver at mculver@dconc.gov for more information.

To learn more about naloxone and other overdose prevention resources at DCoDPH, visit DCoPublicHealth.org/Naloxone.