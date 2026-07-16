Staff triumph at first Solano Fallen Resource Fund Tournament

CDCR correctional staff from various institutions claimed victory at the first Solano Fallen Resource Fund Softball Tournament held June 13-14.

The competitive event drew various law enforcement agencies from across the region to Nelson Park in Vacaville. This tournament also provided off-duty stress relief for personnel while honoring a critical community cause.

The championship roster featured standout players R. Guerra and N. Cabezuela from Wasco State Prison-Reception Center (WSP-RC) along with skilled personnel from Kern Valley and North Kern State Prisons. Together, they formed a dominant squad.

Facing an elite field of talented athletes and sharp opposing teams, the unified CDCR team navigated the brackets with precision and grit. Their teamwork ultimately earned them the tournament trophy.

WSP-RC acting Warden A. Williams and Kern Valley Warden P. Horn, as well as other leadership personnel from WSP-RC, congratulated the winning staff members for their exceptional performance, teamwork, and dedication to excellence both on and off the field.

Submitted by Lt. F. Contreras

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