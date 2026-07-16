Vicky Herrera, retired case records technician

Vicky Herrera, a retired case records technician from North Kern State Prison in Delano, passed away June 28, 2026. Services will be held July 31 in Delano.

She began her career with the department as an office assistant at North Kern State Prison in July 2006. A year later, in September 2007, she promoted to word processing technician. Herrera remained at North Kern State Prison, promoting to case records technician in July 2008.

She remained at North Kern the rest of her career, retiring in March 2022.

“At this time of mourning, please keep the Herrera family in your thoughts and prayers,” according to the institution.

Rosary and Mass services will be held at 9:30 a.m. July 31 at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Parish, 916 Lexington St., Delano. Burial services will follow at 11:30 a.m. at North Kern Cemetery District, 627 Austin St., Delano.

Follow CDCR on YouTube, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter). Listen to the CDCR Unlocked podcast.

Read more tributes to staff and retirees who have passed away.