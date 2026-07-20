CALCTRA honors graduates at Centinela State Prison

The California Correctional Training and Rehabilitation Authority (CALCTRA) recognized 25 incarcerated individuals at Centinela State Prison for successfully completing their job training program.

In partnership with CDCR, CCHCS, and California Department of Industrial Relations, CALCTRA celebrated the graduates’ dedication, perseverance and commitment.

Changes for the future

CALCTRA Director Suzie Changus offered words of encouragement and recognized their accomplishments.

“Today, we get the chance to acknowledge your resilience. You are actively choosing to make a difference for yourselves and your loved ones,” said Changus. “We are here as some of your loudest and rowdiest fans at CALCTRA. Our commitment is to guide, train, support and help enable the path you are carving out for yourselves and the future you want to see.”

Graduates earned industry recognized certifications and/or apprenticeships in Healthcare Facilities Maintenance (HFM) and Fabric. These achievements are equipping them with valuable skills to help them find meaningful employment opportunities when they return to their communities.

Centinela’s Chief Deputy Warden Iainnardo Black also congratulated the graduates.

“Programs are very important to us here at Centinela State Prison,” added Black. “Each of you is here today because, while you can’t change your past, you are definitely doing something about your future. Be proud of that. What you are doing is taking steps, steps that are giving you a greater opportunity to achieve your goals and objectives.”

CALCTRA offers opportunities after parole

Former CALCTRA graduate Tony Curtis delivered the keynote address. Curtis was formerly incarcerated and shared how he obtained three certifications while in prison. One of those is Optician certification through the American Board of Opticianry, while the other two are certifications in construction and HFM.

“My reason for being here today is to tell you that, yes, it matters. There is real opportunity on the other side, there is real success waiting for you,” said Curtis. “You are all here today because you understood that.”

Curtis is now the co-owner of Sola United, which was the first company to partner with two major retail chains in the Southern California area. He is also the Senior Pastor of a Southern California church.

“You made a decision to stay in this program, put in the hard work, and see it through. It’s real,” added Curtis. “You get to make a new future for yourself.”

By Kendal Twilling, Analyst II

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