Food Insecure Cost-Share Grant Funds Available

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) – The Missouri Department of Agriculture has announced the availability of Food Insecure Cost-Share Grant funds. A competitive grant program, the Food Insecure Cost-Share Grant will fund projects that support farmers markets and other economic development initiatives that work to reduce food insecurity in Missouri.

The Food Insecure Cost-Share Grant aims to create a thriving local food system by directly addressing food insecurity and community development. It supports projects to expand local food production and access by fostering community economic growth.

Qualifying projects of up to $50,000 must benefit residents affected by food insecurity. Applicants will be reimbursed for up to 75% of the total project expenses incurred during the grant period. Applications are due by August 26, 2026 and awarded projects must be completed by March 31, 2027.

Projects located in a designated urbanized area will be eligible for a portion of the $250,000 allotted for urban communities. All other locations not designated as urban will be eligible for a portion of the $100,000 allotted for rural communities. This designation is based on the 2020 United States Census Bureau data. If you have questions about your location qualifying, please reach out to the Agriculture Business Development Division at abd@mda.mo.gov or call (573) 751-4762.

The application, grant guidelines and more information can be found on the grant website.

To learn more about the Missouri Department of Agriculture and its programs, please visit the Department’s website.

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