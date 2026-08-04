Urban Agriculture Cost-Share Grant Funds Available

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) – The Missouri Department of Agriculture has announced the availability of Urban Agriculture Cost-Share Grant funds. A competitive grant program, the Urban Agriculture Cost-Share Grant will fund projects that demonstrate economic benefit and potential for sustainable revenue generation and job creation.

Examples of projects include developing small agribusinesses, implementing production infrastructure, creating direct distribution venues, developing agricultural workforce, or providing training and development skills for agricultural business sustainability. It may also include introducing a new crop or product to an area, expanding the use of an agricultural product or adding value to agricultural products.

The Department will award grants of up to $10,000 for reimbursement of eligible project expenses. Applicants will be reimbursed for up to 75% of the total project expenses made during the grant period. Applications are due by Sep. 15, 2026 and awarded projects must be complete or near completion by May 15, 2027.

Projects must be in an area that is designated as an urban area by the 2020 United States Census Bureau. If you have questions about your location qualifying, please reach out to the Agriculture Business Development Division at abd@mda.mo.gov or call (573) 751-4762.

The application, grant guidelines and more information can be found on the grant website.

To learn more about the Missouri Department of Agriculture and its programs, please visit the Department’s website.

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