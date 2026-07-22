Focus on Missouri Agriculture Photo Contest 2026 Winners Announced

JEFFERSON CITY, MO —

A snapshot of a farmer bucket-feeding cows has been named the 2026 Focus on Missouri Agriculture Photo Contest Best in Show. Jordan Crozier of Rich Hill, Mo., submitted the photo, which was chosen from more than 700 entries to the contest, hosted by the Missouri Department of Agriculture.

“Once again, this year’s Focus on Missouri Agriculture Photo Contest entries tell the story of Missouri’s dedicated and hard-working farmers,” said Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn. “We congratulate this year’s winners and look forwarding to displaying their talented work at the 2026 Missouri State Fair.”

Photos were entered in four categories: Beauty of the Farm, Faces of the Farmer, Around the Barnyard and Everyday Life. Photographers ages 12 and under entered their shots in the Kid’s Corner category. In total, 22 winning photos were selected by a panel of three judges from the agriculture industry.

A special award was also given again this year to the photo selected as the First Family’s Choice. Governor Mike Kehoe and Mrs. Claudia Kehoe chose a photo by Holly Brown of Webb City, Mo. capturing a boy moving cattle on horseback.

The winning photos will be on display in the Agriculture Building throughout the Missouri State Fair, Aug. 13-23, 2026 in Sedalia.

The 2026 winners are:

BEST IN SHOW: “A Familiar Sound” by Jordan Crozier - Rich Hill, Mo.

FIRST FAMILY’S CHOICE: “Ranch Work” by Holly Brown - Webb City, Mo.

Kids’ Corner:

1st Place: “Hay Hay” by Kendall Barringhaus - Glasgow, Mo.

Runner-Up: “Animal Stack” by Katelyn Mabrey - Columbia, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “Maize Macro” by Blaine Martin - Amity, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “George” by Kendall Barringhaus - Glasgow, Mo.

Faces of the Farmer:

1st Place: “A Break in the Rows” by Matti Donnohue - Appleton City, Mo.

Runner-Up: “Big Boot, Tall Tales” by Barbara Dummermuth - California, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “The Office Has No walls” by Jill Barringhaus - Glasgow, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “The Man Up On the Tractor” by Cheryl Schulte - Olean, Mo.

Everyday Life:

1st Place: “Branding Day” by Holly Brown - Webb City, Mo.

Runner-Up: “Raising More Than Cattle” by Jill Barringhaus - Glasgow, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “Cold Weather Assistance” by Casey Boyd - Grovespring, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “Hay Loadin’” by Meleah Francka - Bolivar, Mo.

Beauty of the Farm:

1st Place: “River Bottoms” by Carson Fisher - Carrollton, Mo.

Runner-Up: “Emergence” by Lauren Riley - Macon, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “Field and Lights” by Cara Hanway - St. Joseph, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “Storm Brewing” by Heath Seiner - Bolivar, Mo.

Around the Barnyard:

1st Place: “Checking In” by Jordan Crozier - Rich Hill, Mo.

Runner-Up: “Professional Fence Tester” by Jill Barringhaus - Glasgow, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “Let ‘em Know” by Jordan Crozier - Rich Hill, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “Supper Time” by Katherine Hogan - Kahoka, Mo.

To view this year’s winning photos, visit the Department’s Flickr account.

For more information on the Focus on Missouri Agriculture Photo Contest and other Missouri Department of Agriculture programs, visit the Department online.