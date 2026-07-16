Shareapy Military helps you find connection through community

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Serving others often means putting your own needs second. Whether you’re currently serving in the military, have transitioned to civilian life, work as a first responder, or support someone who does, finding meaningful connection can sometimes be one of life’s greatest challenges.

That’s why Shareapy Military was created.

A free resource built around human connection

Shareapy Military is a free, virtual peer support community for active duty military personnel, Veterans, first responders and their immediate family members.

Our mission is to strengthen well-being through connection by providing a welcoming community where people can engage in meaningful conversations, share lived experiences and build supportive relationships with others who understand the unique challenges of service.

Members participate in professionally facilitated, weekly, virtual “Get Togethers” that create opportunities to listen, learn, encourage one another and grow together.

Shareapy is not therapy and is not intended to replace mental health treatment or clinical care. Instead, it serves as a non-clinical peer support community focused on reducing isolation, strengthening social connection and helping members build a trusted network of support.

In addition to weekly conversations, members gain access to a growing community of peers, wellness resources and opportunities to develop lasting personal and professional relationships.

Who is eligible?

Shareapy Military is available free of charge to:

Active duty military personnel

Veterans of all branches and service eras

First responders

Immediate family members of active duty military personnel, Veterans and first responders

Whether you’re navigating military service, transitioning into civilian life, balancing the demands of emergency response, supporting a loved one, or simply looking to connect with people who understand your experiences, Shareapy Military offers a place where you belong.

How to join

Getting started is simple. Eligible individuals can visit the Shareapy Military website, create a free account and immediately begin exploring the community. Registration takes only a few minutes.

Once registered, members can:

Join weekly virtual facilitated “Get Togethers”

Connect with fellow service members, Veterans, first responders and family members

Participate in meaningful peer conversations

Access wellness resources and community programming

Become part of a growing nationwide support community

There is no cost to join for eligible members.

What to expect after joining

When you become a member of Shareapy Military, you join a community built on empathy, trust and authentic human connection.

Members can expect:

Weekly professionally facilitated virtual peer support conversations

A welcoming, confidential, and judgment-free environment

Opportunities to build meaningful friendships and support networks

Conversations with others who understand the realities of military service, emergency response and family life

Access to wellness resources that complement existing support systems

A community dedicated to reminding every member that they never have to face life’s challenges alone

At Shareapy Military, we believe that healing, resilience and personal growth often begin with a simple conversation. Whether you’re looking to share your story, listen to others or simply reconnect with a community that understands, you’ll find a place where you are welcomed, valued, and supported.

If you serve, have served, respond in times of crisis, or support someone who does, Shareapy Military is here for you. We invite you to join our free community and experience the power of connection through real conversations with people who truly understand.