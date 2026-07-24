Healthy summer eating: Nutritious ways to enjoy the season

Nutritious recipes and tips for a summer of healthy eating

Summer brings sunshine, warm weather and plenty of opportunities to gather with family and friends. It also offers a great chance to enjoy fresh foods and healthy meals that help you feel your best. As you make the most of the season, here are a few ways to keep your summer eating nutritious and satisfying.

Stay hydrated

Most people don’t drink enough fluids during the summer. Hot weather makes you sweat more, which means you lose more fluid. Drinking enough fluid helps keep your body temperature steady so that it feels cooler. Most people need about 64 ounces of water each day. You can get this from both drinks and foods with water.

Tips to stay hydrated:

Add lemon, cucumber, mint and/or fruit to your water for extra flavor. Add strawberries, raspberries and blueberries for a refreshing red, white and blue touch.

Eat hydrating fruits and vegetables like watermelon, peaches, cucumbers and tomatoes.

Set alarms to remind you to drink water throughout the day.

Carry a water bottle with you.

Try a new refreshing recipe like this Blueberry Kombucha Spritzer.

Become a grill master

Grilling is a heart‑healthy way to cook because it helps limit fat intake. Next time you use your grill:

Try a Lamb‑Vegetable Kabob.

Use lean meats like 90% ground beef or ground turkey for burgers.

Choose a whole‑wheat bun and add it to the grill for a toasty flavor.

Pile on toppings like lettuce, tomato and onions for extra fiber to keep you full.

To learn more about heart‑healthy eating, explore other VA News articles, like Nourishing your heart.

Enjoy nutritious side dishes

No summer cookout is complete without side dishes. However, they are often high in calories. Add vegetables into your side dishes to keep them healthy:

Freshen up your app table with pico de gallo and whole‑grain tortilla chips.

Try a lighter broccoli salad made with light Greek yogurt for extra protein.

Amp up the flavor with this fiber-rich fresh corn and roasted red pepper salad. It includes anti-inflammatory ingredients like honey, ginger and turmeric.

Don’t forget dessert

A favorite part of any gathering is the desserts. For healthier sweet treats:

Keep portions small.

Use lower-calorie ingredients for recipes.

Add fruit to cakes, ice cream and puddings.

Try this Cherry-Peach Compote over vanilla ice cream.

For a festive seasonal treat, try this Berry Pudding Parfait with strawberries, blueberries and vanilla pudding. (Tip: freeze into popsicles for a cool twist!)

Whatever you prepare, we hope you have a safe and fun summer! For more recipe ideas, connect with your VA facility’s Healthy Teaching Kitchen program, which helps Veterans learn to cook healthy meals. If you’re interested in this or any other nutrition-related topic, contact your local VA to speak with a Registered Dietitian.