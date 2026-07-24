VA Research Wrap Up: New findings on stroke rehab, chronic pain and PTSD therapy

VA’s Office of Research and Development recently published three News Briefs highlighting new findings on therapy for post-stoke aphasia, cirrhosis-associated chronic pain and PTSD and depression treatment.

Electrical stimulation may improve post-stroke speech problems

An Atlanta VA pilot study showed transcranial direct-current stimulation may aid in recovery from aphasia, a neurological disorder that impairs a person’s ability to speak and understand language after stroke.

In this proof-of-concept study, six participants with aphasia caused by a stroke received 15 sessions of a shortened structured speech therapy over three weeks. Half also received transcranial direct current stimulation, in which an electrical current is noninvasively applied to the brain. Those in the brain stimulation group showed significant speech improvements after treatment, while the group not receiving brain stimulation did not show improvement. When researchers checked on the brain stimulation group three months later, they found the improvements to speech had been maintained. The results suggest individualized direct brain stimulation can enhance aphasia rehabilitation and help the brain recover from stroke.

View the fill study from “Neuroimage Reports.

New coaching method improves cirrhosis-associated chronic pain

VA researchers worked with the University of Pittsburgh to demonstration that a tailored self-management intervention for pain can improve quality of life for those with cirrhosis.

The LEAP intervention is a virtual, health coach-led intervention involving six, weekly, one-on-one sessions followed by six weeks of group sessions. It encourages cognitive and stress-reduction practices, physical activity, healthy sleep behaviors and changes in diet. Participants with cirrhosis and chronic pain who completed the intervention reported a noticeable reduction in pain by the end of the intervention and again 24 weeks later. They also had improved scores on a life enjoyment scale. This pilot study shows a health coach-led intervention may be a promising approach to address the chronic pain that often accompanies cirrhosis.

View the full study from “Hepatology Communications.”

New therapy proves better for Veterans with both PTSD, depression

A study led by a Providence VA researcher found depression may hamper the effectiveness of prolonged exposure therapy for PTSD, but not non–trauma-focused therapy.

The researchers analyzed data from Veterans with PTSD receiving either prolonged exposure—a form of talk therapy that focuses on confronting and recontextualize trauma—or interpersonal psychotherapy, a talk therapy that focuses on improving current relationships and communication skills rather than confronting trauma. Veterans with major depressive disorder in addition to PTSD had significantly less PTSD symptom improvement than Veterans with PTSD alone when receiving prolonged exposure, but had similar improvement when receiving interpersonal psychotherapy. The findings suggest interpersonal psychotherapy may be a preferred treatment route for Veterans with both depression and PTSD.

View the full study from the “Journal of Clinical Psychiatry.”

For more Office of Research and Development updates, visit ORD online or go to https://www.research.va.gov/news_briefs/.