Pharmacy technicians: Find the right prescription for your career at VA 

If you’re interested in unique opportunities and excellent employee benefits, a job at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) might just be the prescription you need. We’re looking for pharmacy technicians like you, with the top-notch organizational skills to help keep our pharmacies running.

Caring for Veterans

The work of a pharmacy technician is incredibly important at VA, since we offer pharmacists the unique ability to write prescriptions independently. As such, you can bet you’ll be working closely with your facility’s pharmacists to ensure the health and safety of our Veterans each and every day.

That means you’ll also be enjoying the various care environments VA provides, as pharmacy technicians handle both inpatient and outpatient services. You could be getting medications together for Veterans who visited the facility that day, or you could be organizing prescriptions to be shipped out to Veterans at home.

That’s right, VA has a mail-order system for medications. Through the Consolidated Mail Outpatient Pharmacy, VA maintains pharmacy operations that deliver millions of prescriptions each year to Veterans nationwide, a system you could become part of if you choose to join our team.

When not filling orders and assisting Veterans, you might also help pharmacists with administrative tasks such as processing insurance claims, tracking inventory and filing paperwork, or even updating and replenishing the supplies on the emergency carts used by our teams.

The benefits you earn

By bringing your training in pharmacy work to VA, you’ll be able to take advantage of numerous employment benefits that will change not only your career, but your personal life as well.

We offer the choice of a variety of health plans, and all cover preexisting conditions. Additionally, we pay up to 75% of health premiums, a benefit that can continue into retirement, making our insurance some of the best you’ll find.

At VA, our employees receive 13 to 26 paid vacation/personal days, 13 sick days annually with no limit on accumulation, and 11 paid federal holidays each year, so your schedule can be balanced with your personal priorities.

And when you’re ready for a new challenge, we offer ongoing leadership development through every level of employment, whether it’s mandatory programs or competitive opportunities. We also have resources that make it easier for you to continue your education if you choose.

Investing in yourself

In addition to a bevy of employment benefits that change jobs into careers of caring, VA also offers a number of programs to help its employees pay for education and training. Whether that’s a degree you’ve already earned or one you may want to pursue in the future, VA has options.

If you’re looking to pay down your existing loans, you can look into any of the following programs:

Education Debt Reduction Program : Choose a healthcare career providing top-notch care to America’s Veterans and receive student loan repayment of up to $200,000 at $40,000 per year through EDRP.

Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program : Employees with federal student loans may be eligible for this national loan forgiveness program.

Student Loan Repayment Program (SLRP): Employees in certain occupations may be eligible to receive up to $40,000 per year (with a lifetime maximum of $100,000) to help repay student loans through SLRP. Request information when submitting your employment application.

If you’re looking to head back to school, you may want to consider these options:

Employee Incentive Scholarship Program (EISP): Serve and care for the nation’s Veterans and continue your healthcare education with a scholarship through EISP.

VA Student Trainee Experience Program (VA-STEP): Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), Clinical/Medical Laboratory Scientist (CLS), or Doctorate of Pharmacy (PHARM-D) students who have completed their junior year in their BSN & CLS or sophomore year in their PHARM-D can gain paid experience at a local VA facility through VA-STEP.

Health Professional Scholarship Program (HPSP): HPSP awards scholarships to students receiving education/training in a healthcare services discipline. In exchange, you agree to serve in a VA healthcare facility.

VA National Education for Employees Program (VANEEP): Choose a career that lets you stay on firm financial footing as you pursue first-time clinical licensure through VANEEP.

No matter where you are in your education or your career, VA is ready to help you meet your personal and professional goals.

Join VA

If all of the above sounds like the prescription for success, read more about VA pharmacy jobs and explore the benefits of a VA career today.