Visualizing Technology Matching Fund Outcomes With GeoData

Seattle’s Technology Matching Fund (TMF) is one of the city’s most important investments in digital equity. Each year, TMF supports community projects that help people build digital skills, get devices, and connect to the internet. These projects tackle the gaps found in the 2024 Technology Access and Adoption Study.

How the Fund Works

TMF gives grants to nonprofit groups that lead digital equity work across the City. In 2026, the City of Seattle awarded $455,000 to 11 community organizations. These groups work to break down barriers that keep people from using technology. The program also received support from local companies:

Comcast gave $60,000.

T-Mobile gave $15,000.

Verizon gave $5,000.

That extra funding paid for four more projects. On top of this, community groups match at least 25% of the amount they request with their own volunteer time, cash, and other resources. This shows how much Seattle’s communities care about digital equity. It also means every TMF dollar goes further.

Who TMF Helps

TMF projects are built to serve communities that face the biggest barriers to technology. These groups include:

Low-income households

Older adults

People with disabilities

BIPOC residents

Immigrant and refugee communities

Explore the TMF Grants Overview Dashboard

A new ArcGIS dashboard gives you a live look at TMF work across Seattle. It shows where the money goes and what these projects achieve. It also connects these results to Seattle’s Racial and Social Equity Index.

The dashboard lets you explore:

Project Locations: See where projects happen.

See where projects happen. Types of Services Offered: Learn what each project provides.

Learn what each project provides. Community Demographics: Find out who the projects serve.

Find out who the projects serve. Funding Breakdowns: See how the money is used.

See how the money is used. Outcomes and Reach: Discover the impact and how many people it helps.

Shared Project Themes

The dashboard shows the reach of these projects across the city. Every project is unique, but a few common themes stand out:

Digital Literacy Training: Projects teach basic computer and online skills to elders, immigrants, and people who are new to technology.

Projects teach basic computer and online skills to elders, immigrants, and people who are new to technology. Access to Devices: Groups give out laptops, tablets, or shared touchscreen stations for their communities.

Groups give out laptops, tablets, or shared touchscreen stations for their communities. Technical Support and Digital Navigation: Groups offer hands-on help. They fix device problems, sign people up for online services, and show them how to stay safe online.

Groups offer hands-on help. They fix device problems, sign people up for online services, and show them how to stay safe online. Internet Connectivity Assistance: Projects make sure that residents leaving homelessness stay connected.

Projects make sure that residents leaving homelessness stay connected. Workforce Development: Projects open doors to tech careers through training, mentorship, and creative skill building.

Together, these layers of support show how TMF reaches the neighborhoods that need it most. They also help serve residents right where they are. The dashboard is a strong tool for understanding how digital equity shows up across Seattle.

Get Involved

Each year, the Technology Matching Fund helps build a more inclusive Seattle. Through training, devices, and support, TMF projects create lasting change in the communities they serve.

Want to take part? You can apply in a future round, support current grantees, or learn more about digital equity work. Watch for updates from Seattle IT and explore the TMF Grants Overview dashboard today. For more information email us at communitytechnology@seattle.gov.