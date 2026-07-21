Meet the New 2026 SWAC Members Helping Shape Seattle’s Zero Waste Future 

Seattle’s Solid Waste Advisory Committee (SWAC) is helping Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) advance zerowaste goals, build more sustainable systems, and ensure our programs reflect community needs and values. SWAC members advise SPU on recycling, composting, waste prevention, and long-term planning, offering important perspectives from across industries, neighborhoods, and lived experiences.

Each year, SPU welcomes new SWAC members through an open recruitment period, giving residents and professionals an opportunity to help shape Seattle’s waste policies and future. This year’s new members bring wide ranging expertise from organics recycling to community poweredtingling arms a repair, construction deconstruction, waste free business practices, and hyperlocal composting.

We’re excited to introduce the new members joining SWAC in 2026 who will help guide Seattle toward a healthier, more circular, and less wasteful future.

Meet the 2026 SWAC Members

Olivia Kirby – Waste Zero Supervisor, Recology

Olivia currently serves as Recology’s Waste Zero Supervisor, where she leads waste reduction, recycling, and organics initiatives across King County. With experience in materials management, community engagement, and program implementation, Olivia focuses on creating practical, sustainable solutions that reduce waste at the source. She is excited to bring her industry knowledge and collaborative approach to SWAC.

Brian Sherman – Director of Sales & Marketing, Cedar Grove

Brian has been part of Cedar Grove’s organics recycling work since 2012, serving in outreach, commercial collection, district management, and now directing marketing and sales. His experience spans account management, educational programs, communications, and the broader solid waste industry. Brian holds a BA in Public Relations from Gonzaga University and looks forward to supporting SWAC with both technical expertise and community engagement insights.

Xenia Dolovova – Founder & Executive Director, Furniture Repair Bank

Xenia is the Founder and Executive Director of Furniture Repair Bank, a Seattle nonprofit focused on preventing furniture waste through repair, reuse, and community redistribution. With over 15 years of international experience in sustainability, systems innovation, environmental policy, and program leadership, she specializes in developing practical solutions to complex waste challenges. Xenia’s background includes work at Zero Waste Washington, an MBA, PMP certification, and advanced training in sustainability from Stanford University. Her community centered approach and dedication to building scalable repair and reuse systems will be a powerful contribution to SWAC.

Patrick Bennion – Owner, Seattle Deconstruction & Salvage / Old Growth Industries

Patrick brings 30 years of construction industry experience and a passion for reclaiming and reusing materials from older Seattle homes. Through Seattle Deconstruction & Salvage and Old Growth Industries, Patrick specializes in carefully dismantling pre1920s homes, then transforming old growth fir into handcrafted furniture and architectural finishes. He holds a BA in Cultural Anthropology from Western Washington University and a Construction Management certificate from the University of Washington. Patrick values problem solving, learning, and working with diverse teams, and looks forward to bringing his perspective on deconstruction and reuse to SWAC.

Amy Bettle Huynh – Executive Director, Restaurant 2 Garden

Amy leads Restaurant 2 Garden, a community-based composting program operating in the Chinatown International District. Her experience spans community education, cooperative ownership models, alternative utility systems, and sustainability in multifamily and small business settings. Amy offers vital insight into culturally relevant waste systems and the needs of non-English speaking communities. She holds dual degrees in Environmental Science and Event Management from Iowa State University and enjoys exploring Seattle—on foot and through hospitality and analog technology.

How SWAC Helps Seattle’s Zero Waste Goals

SWAC plays a core role in helping SPU:

Review and advise on waste policies and long-term planning

Support waste prevention and recycling programs

Ensure that community perspectives shape SPU decision making

Respond to emerging issues in recycling markets and material recovery

Guide progress toward Seattle’s zero waste and climate goals

Members attend regular monthly meetings, review work plans, and advise SPU staff on strategic direction and community impacts. SWAC’s collaborative insight strengthens SPU’s programs and helps the city stay on track toward building a circular, inclusive, and sustainable future.

How You Can Get Involved

You don’t need to serve on SWAC to engage with Seattle’s zerowaste efforts. Community members can:

Attend SWAC meetings, which are open to the public

Review meeting materials and agendas posted online

Share feedback or ideas with SPU staff and SWAC members

Apply during the annual recruitment cycle

Participate in local waste prevention events, repair workshops, composting programs, and more

Learn more about SWAC requirements, meeting schedules, and ongoing opportunities to participate on the SWAC webpage.

And keep an eye out each spring for the annual SWAC recruitment period, announced through At Your Service and SPU channels.