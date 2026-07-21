City Council sends updated Seattle Transit Measure to November ballot 

Proposed renewal package prioritizes transit safety, reliability, and accessibility

Today, the City Council unanimously passed the 2026 Seattle Transit Measure (STM) to fund public transit and related transportation programs over the next 10 years. The amended legislation passed out of the Select Committee on the Seattle Transportation Benefit District, chaired by Councilmember Rob Saka (District 1), on July 16. The STM will now be sent to Seattle voters in the November 2026 election.

“This measure reflects what can happen when we work together to deliver practical solutions for Seattle residents,” said Select Committee Chair Saka, who guided finalization of the STM. “Throughout this process, my office worked closely with the Mayor’s Office and community to ensure this proposal makes meaningful investments not only in transit service, but also in the infrastructure that makes our transportation system more reliable and accessible. I want to thank my council colleagues for their thoughtful amendments, which strengthened this package and helped build broad consensus. Together, we’ve put forward a balanced measure that invests in the people who rely on transit every day, and prepares Seattle for a cleaner, more accessible future.”

“ATU 587 applauds Chair Saka for his leadership of this important select committee,” said Greg Woodfill, President, Amalgamated Transit Union #587. “The amended proposal that is going to the City Council will increase transit worker living wage jobs, address transit safety, and meet Seattle residents’ demand for more safe, reliable public transportation. This truly is a win-win!”

“It costs $12,000 a year to own and maintain a car in Washington. And that was before gas prices went through the roof. This measure will put money back in people’s pockets by making it easier to get around without driving — especially for late night and shift workers. We’re grateful to the Seattle City Council for passing this bold expansion of bus service, and excited to make the case to voters,” said Kirk Hovenkotter, Executive Director of Transportation Choices Coalition.

Background

The 2026 Seattle Transit Measure (STM) invests in transit service, infrastructure and capital projects to improve public transportation and increase reliability and accessibility. The current ballot measure was passed by Seattle voters in 2020 and will expire in 2027.

What the legislation does

The 2026 STM is funded by a 0.3% sales tax and is expected to generate approximately $138 million annually over the next 10 years. If passed, the new STM is anticipated to boost Seattle’s transit from approximately 180,000 bus trips per year (in the expiring measure) to 280,000 bus trips per year – a 47% expansion of service. In addition, the measure will make key investments in:

Expanding the transit access program to provide fully subsidized transit passes for an additional 12,000 Seattle residents;

Allocating funding to support the recommendations of the King County Regional Transit Safety Task Force;

Providing funds for accessibility infrastructure projects that will make the transit network more equitable; and

Prioritizing electric transit service in the Duwamish Valley and South Seattle.

What’s next

The legislation now heads to Mayor Wilson for her signature. Following the Mayor’s approval, the measure is expected to be placed on the November ballot for Seattle voters. If approved, the 2026 Seattle Transit Measure will replace the current Seattle Transportation Benefit District measure (Ordinance 126115), which expires in April 2027.

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