Seattle Parks and Recreation Summer Merch is Here!

We’re excited to share that our tote bags, t‑shirts, and crewnecks are in stock, just in time for summer events!

👜 Rainbow Tote Bags – $10

Made from 70% pre‑consumer recycled cotton + 30% post‑consumer recycled polyester

Four handle colors: Blue, Green, Red, and Black

11‑liter capacity (about 2.9 gallons)

Holds up to 22 lbs

👕 T‑Shirts – $20 & Crewnecks – $40

Sizes Small through 3XL

Available in Blue, Black, Green, and White

We accept debit, credit, and Apple Pay for quick and easy checkout.

July 2026

7/8 – Denny Park, Center City Cinema, 7:30–9:30 PM

7/15 – Denny Park, Center City Cinema, 7:30–9:30 PM

7/22 – Denny Park, Center City Cinema, 7:30–9:30 PM

7/31 – Cal Anderson Park, Center City Cinema, 7:30–9:30 PM

August 2026

8/4 – Occidental Park, Dancing ’til Dusk, 6–9 PM

8/12 – Ballard Commons, Center City Cinema, 7:30–9:30 PM

8/13 – Lake Union Park, Dancing ’til Dusk, 6–9 PM

8/18 – Lake City Mini Park, Dancing ’til Dusk, 6–9 PM

8/20 – Volunteer Park, Dancing ’til Dusk, 6–9 PM

8/27 – Lake Union Park, Dancing ’til Dusk, 6–9 PM

September 2026 – Hunger Games Movie Nights

9/2 – Bill Wright Golf Course, 6:30–9 PM

9/9 – Gas Works Park, 6:30–9 PM

9/16 – Lincoln Park, 6:30–9 PM

9/23 – West Hill Upper Woodland, 6:30–9 PM

9/30 – Magnuson Hangar, 6:30–9 PM

Come say hello, enjoy the events, and grab some gear that celebrates Seattle Parks and Recreation.

Questions?

Contact Monica Haugen at Monica.Haugen@seattle.gov