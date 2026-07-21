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Seattle Parks and Recreation Summer Merch is Here!

We’re excited to share that our tote bags, t‑shirts, and crewnecks are in stock, just in time for summer events!

👜 Rainbow Tote Bags – $10

  • Made from 70% pre‑consumer recycled cotton + 30% post‑consumer recycled polyester
  • Four handle colors: Blue, Green, Red, and Black
  • 11‑liter capacity (about 2.9 gallons)
  • Holds up to 22 lbs

👕 T‑Shirts – $20 & Crewnecks – $40

  • Sizes Small through 3XL
  • Available in Blue, Black, Green, and White

We accept debit, credit, and Apple Pay for quick and easy checkout.

July 2026

  • 7/8 – Denny Park, Center City Cinema, 7:30–9:30 PM
  • 7/15 – Denny Park, Center City Cinema, 7:30–9:30 PM
  • 7/22 – Denny Park, Center City Cinema, 7:30–9:30 PM
  • 7/31 – Cal Anderson Park, Center City Cinema, 7:30–9:30 PM

August 2026

  • 8/4 – Occidental Park, Dancing ’til Dusk, 6–9 PM
  • 8/12 – Ballard Commons, Center City Cinema, 7:30–9:30 PM
  • 8/13 – Lake Union Park, Dancing ’til Dusk, 6–9 PM
  • 8/18 – Lake City Mini Park, Dancing ’til Dusk, 6–9 PM
  • 8/20 – Volunteer Park, Dancing ’til Dusk, 6–9 PM
  • 8/27 – Lake Union Park, Dancing ’til Dusk, 6–9 PM

September 2026 – Hunger Games Movie Nights

  • 9/2 – Bill Wright Golf Course, 6:30–9 PM
  • 9/9 – Gas Works Park, 6:30–9 PM
  • 9/16 – Lincoln Park, 6:30–9 PM
  • 9/23 – West Hill Upper Woodland, 6:30–9 PM
  • 9/30 – Magnuson Hangar, 6:30–9 PM

Come say hello, enjoy the events, and grab some gear that celebrates Seattle Parks and Recreation.

Questions? 

Contact Monica Haugen at Monica.Haugen@seattle.gov

Canvas tote bag filled with colorful city-themed postcards labeled Gasworks, Freeway Park, Greenlake, and Seward and Four colorful Park Activation T-shirts in blue, white, black, and green laid out on a wooden surface with a price note for $20 shirts and $40 crewnecks.

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Seattle Parks and Recreation Summer Merch is Here!

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