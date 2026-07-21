Seattle Parks and Recreation Summer Merch is Here!
We’re excited to share that our tote bags, t‑shirts, and crewnecks are in stock, just in time for summer events!
👜 Rainbow Tote Bags – $10
- Made from 70% pre‑consumer recycled cotton + 30% post‑consumer recycled polyester
- Four handle colors: Blue, Green, Red, and Black
- 11‑liter capacity (about 2.9 gallons)
- Holds up to 22 lbs
👕 T‑Shirts – $20 & Crewnecks – $40
- Sizes Small through 3XL
- Available in Blue, Black, Green, and White
We accept debit, credit, and Apple Pay for quick and easy checkout.
July 2026
- 7/8 – Denny Park, Center City Cinema, 7:30–9:30 PM
- 7/15 – Denny Park, Center City Cinema, 7:30–9:30 PM
- 7/22 – Denny Park, Center City Cinema, 7:30–9:30 PM
- 7/31 – Cal Anderson Park, Center City Cinema, 7:30–9:30 PM
August 2026
- 8/4 – Occidental Park, Dancing ’til Dusk, 6–9 PM
- 8/12 – Ballard Commons, Center City Cinema, 7:30–9:30 PM
- 8/13 – Lake Union Park, Dancing ’til Dusk, 6–9 PM
- 8/18 – Lake City Mini Park, Dancing ’til Dusk, 6–9 PM
- 8/20 – Volunteer Park, Dancing ’til Dusk, 6–9 PM
- 8/27 – Lake Union Park, Dancing ’til Dusk, 6–9 PM
September 2026 – Hunger Games Movie Nights
- 9/2 – Bill Wright Golf Course, 6:30–9 PM
- 9/9 – Gas Works Park, 6:30–9 PM
- 9/16 – Lincoln Park, 6:30–9 PM
- 9/23 – West Hill Upper Woodland, 6:30–9 PM
- 9/30 – Magnuson Hangar, 6:30–9 PM
Come say hello, enjoy the events, and grab some gear that celebrates Seattle Parks and Recreation.
Questions?
Contact Monica Haugen at Monica.Haugen@seattle.gov
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