Douglas County launches collaborative effort to secure long-term water future

Citizens asked to provide comments on draft plan by Aug. 10.

In partnership with water providers, the Douglas County Water Commission is taking a proactive step toward a sustainable future with its ongoing effort to develop a comprehensive, long-term water supply plan designed to support the community for generations to come.

The 2050 Comprehensive Douglas County Water Plan brings together local water providers, community members, and regional partners to better understand current water demands and plan for future growth. With a focus on reliability, resiliency, and responsible resource management, the effort aims to ensure a dependable water supply as the county continues to grow and evolve.

Through a collaborative and data-driven process, the County is evaluating water demand, supply options, and practical strategies—from conservation and reuse to partnerships with local providers—to guide future decisions.

Public input is a key part of the process, and the draft plan is ready for your input.

Visit our webpage to share your input and join us at our upcoming open house. Your input will help shape the plan, which will guide future decisions about growth, conservation, and protecting local water resources.

Douglas County Water Plan Public Open House

When: Tuesday, August 4, 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Lone Tree Library, 10055 Library Way, Lone Tree

No RSVP required.

Douglas County remains committed to building a resilient water future—together. Visit our website for more information and opportunities for input.

Visit our booth at the Douglas County Fair

On Friday, July 24 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 25 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., staff will host an informational both about the Water Plan. Be sure to stop by, learn about the Plan, and leave your feedback!