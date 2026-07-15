Saddle up again: Developmental Pathways and Douglas County Fair & Rodeo return with the Unbridled Rodeo — a fully accessible western celebration

Developmental Pathways (DP), in partnership with the Douglas County Fair & Rodeo, is thrilled to bring back the Unbridled Rodeo, a free, fully inclusive, family-friendly event for individuals with disabilities and their loved ones!

Now in its second year, this one-of-a-kind experience returns on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, to the Indoor Arena at the Douglas County Fairgrounds (500 Fairgrounds Dr., Castle Rock, CO, 80104). The event is held as part of Disability Awareness Day, welcoming guests of all abilities to experience the thrill and camaraderie of the rodeo.

“The Unbridled Rodeo is the heart of the Douglas County Fair & Rodeo. Creating spaces where every member of our community feels seen, welcomed, and celebrated is how we do things in Douglas County,” said Commissioner Abe Laydon. “I’m proud to support an event that brings families together for a day of joy, connection, and unforgettable experiences.”

Doors open at 10 a.m., with an opening ceremony at 10:30 a.m. The day is packed with adaptive, western-themed activities for all ages, including stick horse racing, mechanical bull riding, cowboy roping, crafts, dancing, and much more western-themed fun.

“Watching individuals of all abilities light up with excitement is something truly special, and we’re honored to partner with Developmental Pathways to make this day possible for Douglas County families,” said Commissioner Kevin Van Winkle.

This unique rodeo is designed with accessibility and inclusion at its core. Accessible parking, onsite assistance, friendly volunteers, and sensory accommodations ensure that every guest, regardless of their support needs, can fully participate and enjoy the day.

“The Unbridled Rodeo is one of my favorite days of the year, and I think that’s true for a lot of people who come,” said Dinah Frey, Director of Community Engagement at DP. “There’s something powerful about watching someone try something new – roping a lasso for the first time, climbing on a mechanical bull – and realizing the rodeo was always meant for them too.”

The event reflects DP’s ongoing commitment to fostering inclusive opportunities that celebrate the strengths and contributions of people with disabilities in the Arapahoe, Douglas, and Elbert County communities.

Attendance is free of charge, but each participating individual must register in advance. Registration links: English RSVP: Disability Awareness Day: Unbridled Rodeo at Douglas County Fair & Rodeo 2026, Spanish RSVP: Día de Concienciación sobre la Discapacidad: Unbridled Rodeo en la Feria

Event Details

Date: Wednesday, July 29, 2026

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Location: Indoor Arena, Douglas County Fairgrounds | 500 Fairgrounds Rd, Castle Rock, CO 80104