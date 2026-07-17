Resolution's Second FAST-41 Designation Bolsters U.S. Critical Minerals Push

Federal FAST-41 designation for Golden Gate gives RML two priority permitting projects as the U.S. accelerates domestic critical minerals development.

Resolution Minerals (OTCQB:RLMLF)

IDAHO, ID, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Resolution Minerals (ASX: RML; OTCQB: RLMLF) secured a second U.S. FAST-41 permitting designation after its Golden Gate Project in Idaho was added to the Federal Permitting Transparency Program, expanding federal support for the company's strategy to build an integrated domestic antimony, tungsten and gold platform.The designation extends FAST-41 coverage across Resolution's two primary development targets at its Horse Heaven Project, following similar recognition for the company's Antimony Ridge Project earlier this year. The program is designed to improve coordination among federal agencies, establish transparent permitting timelines and accelerate development of strategically important infrastructure projects.The latest designation comes as the United States continues efforts to strengthen domestic supply chains for critical minerals used in defense, advanced manufacturing and industrial applications. Tungsten and antimony have become strategic priorities as policymakers seek to reduce reliance on overseas suppliers and expand U.S. production capacity.Resolution said the Golden Gate Project was added to the FAST-41 Transparency Dashboard under the Trump Administration's Executive Order aimed at increasing American mineral production. The company said federal agencies, including the Permitting Council, have recognized the strategic importance of its Idaho assets in addressing domestic critical metals supply shortages.The designation also strengthens Resolution's broader development strategy at Horse Heaven, where Golden Gate and Antimony Ridge sit within a 15,000-acre land package adjacent to Perpetua Resources' recently permitted Stibnite Gold Project. In addition to the two deposits, the company has assembled processing infrastructure through its Johnson Creek Tungsten Mill acquisition, historical tungsten stockpiles and an ongoing fully funded Phase 2 drilling program.Golden Gate itself includes a historical tungsten mine that operated intermittently between the 1950s and 1980, with reported production grades ranging from 1.5% to 2.0% tungsten.FAST-41 status is expected to provide greater transparency throughout the federal permitting process while supporting engagement with potential strategic partners and funding sources aligned with U.S. critical minerals policy. Resolution also said the designation supports its planned NASDAQ listing.Under the company's submitted Plan of Operations, the U.S. Forest Service has accepted a proposal that includes construction of new access roads linking Golden Gate North and Golden Gate South and permits up to 340 drill holes and 2,000 feet of trenching across the project.Resolution's immediate focus will be advancing the Golden Gate Plan of Operations through the FAST-41 process with the U.S. Forest Service. Following approval, the company intends to begin a significant drilling campaign designed to expand drill coverage across the Golden Gate North and South targets while testing whether the two mineralized zones form one contiguous system. Separately, Resolution continues its ongoing 13,700-meter (45,000-foot) drill program at Golden Gate, where 22 holes have already been completed, with initial results from the first several holes expected before the end of July.Executive Quote“We are very pleased that Golden Gate has been selected for FAST-41 Transparency Coverage. We now have two separate development targets within the Horse Heaven Project under the FAST-41 program. Interestingly, I am not aware of any other critical metals company with two FAST-41 projects, which I believe is a mark of the potential importance of Horse Heaven in the US achieving its goal of developing domestic supplies of both antimony and tungsten.Golden Gate represents a key piece of Resolution’s broader strategy to develop a U.S.-based critical minerals platform. With exploration, processing infrastructure and multiple development pathways now coming together at Horse Heaven, we believe the Company is uniquely positioned to capitalise on strong demand for antimony, tungsten and gold.” — Craig Lindsay, Resolution's CEO - US Operations

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