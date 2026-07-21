Diablo Maps 1.9 Mile Utah Critical Minerals Trend Ahead of Drilling

New silver-antimony and copper anomalies expand the Star Range target pipeline as maiden diamond drilling approaches.

Diablo Resources Limited (OTCQB:DBORF)

UTAH, UT, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- July 21, 2026 - Diablo Resources Limited (ASX:DBO; OTCQB:DBORF) expanded the scale of its Star Range critical minerals project in Utah after new soil sampling extended the South Star silver-antimony anomaly beyond 1.9 miles and defined a separate copper anomaly at East Star, broadening the company’s target pipeline ahead of maiden diamond drilling.At South Star, sampling extended the known anomaly by approximately 0.9 mile to the northeast. Combined with previously reported results to the south, the prospective trend now extends for more than 1.9 miles, creating a substantially larger area for follow-up exploration and future drill-target definition.Historical workings within the prospect contain silica-carbonate veins and breccia zones, while earlier rock-chip sampling returned grades of up to 534 grams per metric ton of silver and 0.19% antimony.At East Star, first-pass soil sampling outlined a coherent copper anomaly measuring approximately 1,300 feet by 660 feet. The anomaly coincides with historical workings and follows a northwest-trending structural corridor extending for approximately 1,300 feet that remains open to the south.Earlier reconnaissance sampling returned several rock-chip grades above 3% copper, including a peak result of 7.39%. The latest soil results also showed an association with anomalous silver. Further sampling and geological work will be needed to define the geometry and structural controls of the mineralization before drilling.Together, the results support Diablo’s interpretation that Star Range may host a zoned polymetallic system containing silver, antimony and copper rather than a single isolated mineralized target. They also give the company additional exploration options beyond North Star, where preparations are underway for the project’s first diamond drilling program.Located approximately 3.7 miles west of Milford in southwestern Utah, Star Range sits near the historic Horn Silver Mine and the Milford Copper Mine. The broader district has a long history of silver, copper, lead, zinc and gold production, but has seen limited modern exploration across parts of the project area.The results come as the United States increases its focus on secure domestic mineral supply chains. Antimony, copper and silver are included on the final 2025 U.S. Critical Minerals List, reflecting their importance to the economy and the potential consequences of supply disruptions.Diablo has completed a $3.5 million placement to support a drilling-led exploration phase across its Utah portfolio. The company is also progressing toward completion of its acquisition of an 80% interest in the Horn Silver Project, which is expected to add near-mine and regional silver, antimony and copper targets.Near-term work will include infill and extension sampling at South Star and East Star, geological mapping, additional rock-chip sampling and integration of the latest geochemical results with existing geological and geophysical datasets.The principal upcoming milestone will be the start of diamond drilling at North Star, scheduled for the coming weeks. Investors will also be watching whether follow-up work advances South Star and East Star into additional drill-ready targets and whether Diablo completes the Horn Silver acquisition as planned.CEO Lyle Thorne commented:“The latest results continue to expand the exploration pipeline at Star Range. South Star now hosts an Ag-Sb anomaly extending for more than 3,000 metres, while East Star has defined a coherent copper-in-soil anomaly associated with historical workings and previously reported rock results up to 7.39% Cu.With maiden drilling at North Star commencing in the coming weeks and the Horn Silver acquisition progressing towards completion, Diablo is entering a significant period of drilling and exploration activity across its Utah portfolio.”ABOUT:Diablo Resources is focused on creating shareholder value through the discovery and development of major copper and gold deposits in North America. The Company has three , 100% owned, quality projects located in the USA, Phoenix Copper Project, King Solomon Gold and Devils Canyon Gold Projects.

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