Botanix receives additional patent allowance for Sofdra®
The patent is expected to add to existing patent protections against unauthorised commercial manufacturing of Sofdra's drug substance into May 2040
Botanix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:BOT)
The allowed claims relate to proprietary aspects of the sofpironium drug substance technology used in Sofdra®'s commercial manufacture. Once issued, the patent is expected to strengthen Botanix's intellectual property protection surrounding Sofdra® in the United States, protecting against unauthorized commercial manufacturing of the drug substance into May 2040.
The actual chemical entity itself (in this case, the crystalline form of sofpironium bromide), is generally considered the hardest to design around. That's why this type of patent is highly valued by companies and investors alike.
Dr Howie McKibbon, Chief Executive Officer of Botanix, said strengthening the company's intellectual property estate around Sofdra® remained an important strategic priority, and that the Notice of Allowance further expanded its US patent portfolio, supporting the long-term commercial opportunity for Sofdra® out to 2040.
Having multiple issued patents providing protection to 2040 gives Botanix a long window of market exclusivity for Sofdra®, which supports long-term revenue, makes the asset more attractive for potential licensing or partnership deals, and reduces the risk profile for investors.
Botanix is committed to protecting the innovations underpinning its lead commercial product as it continues to build out its US dermatology offering.
Jane Morgan
Investor and Media Relations
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