Beginner Data Warehouse

Thank you to everyone who attended our training this morning! Our very own Taylor Winch shared a valuable overview of how to set up Data Warehouse on your device, navigating around DW, and pulling data with Legacy Wizard. We really appreciated your questions – they help all of us learn! If you were unable to attend, you can view the recording here.

Here are a couple links for you:

If you’re looking to expand your Data Warehouse knowledge or learn more about the resources available, we’d love to help! Our goal is to equip you with the skills and tools you need to make the most of the Data Warehouse and reporting capabilities.

Next month, we’ll be offering an Intermediate Data Warehouse course. To get the most out of that session, we recommend completing this introductory SQL training beforehand.

If you have any topics you’d like discussed in future training, we look to you, the Vantage Financial users for recommendations for training topics you’d like more knowledge on.

To be added to the ongoing training calendar appointment, or to suggest topics for other training sessions, please contact [email protected] with the subject “Training Forum.”