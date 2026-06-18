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Records and Privacy Training

Big thanks to everyone who attended our training this morning. Our fantastic Privacy Officer Mark Smith shared valuable insights on protecting sensitive information, managing work records responsibly, and maintaining privacy in the workplace.   If you were unable to attend, you can view the recording here.

Here are a couple links for you:

If you have any topics you’d like discussed in future training, we look to you, the Vantage Financial users for recommendations for training topics you’d like more knowledge on. 

To be added to the ongoing training calendar appointment, or to suggest topics for other training sessions, please contact [email protected] with the subject “Training Forum.”

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Records and Privacy Training

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