Closing Packages Training now available

Thanks to everyone who participated in this morning’s training! Devin Anthony guided attendees through preparing closing packages, covering key topics like verifying pre-populated information—including the Nonlapsing Unexpected Fund and statutory authority—entering certifications, and processing prior year transactions. If you were unable to attend, you can view the recording here. Closing packages are due by August 4, 2026.

Here are a couple links for you:

If you have any topics you’d like discussed in future training, we look to you, the Vantage Financial users for recommendations for training topics you’d like more knowledge on.

To be added to the ongoing training calendar appointment, or to suggest topics for other training sessions, please contact [email protected] with the subject “Training Forum.”