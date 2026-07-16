Retirement of Chief Read

It is with mixed emotions that we report that our Police Chief Phillip Read will be retiring from law enforcement on July 24, 2026. On the one hand, we will miss him. He has been a fixture around here since 2021, and the department has thrived. Phillip has focused on community policing with events like Coffee with a Cop and on officer retention and training. On the other hand, we are very happy for him. He will be taking on an exciting position in the private sector: Assistant Director of Plant Protection at Merck in Elkton.

With his departure, we have the unenviable task of finding a new chief who can build on Phillip’s work to continue making Bridgewater safe and our Police Department one of the best around. Along with the Town Manager, former Chief Joe Simmons will be leading the search. In the meantime, our department will be led by our capable sergeants.

We thank Phillip for his service, and we wish him the very best at Merck.

Pictured above: Chief Read talks with citizens at a Coffee with a Cop event.