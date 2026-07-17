Bridgewater Named Happiest Mountain Town; Sunday’s Harris Concert

Happiest Mountain Town
In its latest issue, Blue Ridge Country Magazine named Bridgewater the Happiest Mountain Town among communities with a population less than 10,000. The magazine noted that our parks, mini-golf, and Sipe Center all provide a lot to do “without sacrificing the laid-back pace that makes Bridgewater so appealing.” You can read more here.
Harris Concert Series: Cantore
Join us this Sunday (July 19) at 7:00 pm for an evening of great music with Cantore. Cantore is an a cappella men’s group performing religious choral works, bluegrass gospel, hymns, and even a few pop numbers.
The Harris Concert Series takes place on Sunday evenings from 7:00 to 8:00 pm during July and August. Concerts are free and seating will be general admission on a first come, first served basis. Concessions will also be available for purchase during the concerts.
Upcoming Harris Concert Schedule
Boogie Kings – July 26
Isaac Stroupe – August 02
Faithful Men – August 09
Rockingham Male Chorus – August 16
Good Time Gospel Quartet – August 23
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