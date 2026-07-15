News from the Council

At last night’s meeting, the Town Council received and, with great regret, accepted the resignation of fellow council member Dr. William “Bill” Miracle. Dr. Miracle has been a pillar of the Bridgewater community for decades, having served as the dean of students for 36 years at Bridgewater College and on the Town Council for 21 years. The Council thanks Dr. Miracle for his lifetime of service to our community.

State law spells out the process for filling this vacancy on the Council. We will hold a special election to select someone to serve out the remainder of the Dr. Miracle’s term. Our Town Attorney has petitioned the Circuit Court to request that the special election be held on Election Day (November 3) alongside the regularly scheduled election for voters’ convenience.

In the meantime, the Town Council will appoint a temporary replacement in accordance with state law. This person will serve until a winner is determined by the special election. Those who would like to be considered for this temporary appointment should submit a statement of interest and qualification for the Council to review. Statements should be filed at the Town Office (201 Green Street) by July 28 at 5:00 pm. The Council will meet in special sessions on August 3 and August 10 at 7:00 pm at Sipe Center to consider candidates and fill the vacancy.