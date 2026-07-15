Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,915 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 479,806 in the last 365 days.

News from the Council

At last night’s meeting, the Town Council received and, with great regret, accepted the resignation of fellow council member Dr. William “Bill” Miracle. Dr. Miracle has been a pillar of the Bridgewater community for decades, having served as the dean of students for 36 years at Bridgewater College and on the Town Council for 21 years. The Council thanks Dr. Miracle for his lifetime of service to our community.

State law spells out the process for filling this vacancy on the Council. We will hold a special election to select someone to serve out the remainder of the Dr. Miracle’s term. Our Town Attorney has petitioned the Circuit Court to request that the special election be held on Election Day (November 3) alongside the regularly scheduled election for voters’ convenience.

In the meantime, the Town Council will appoint a temporary replacement in accordance with state law. This person will serve until a winner is determined by the special election. Those who would like to be considered for this temporary appointment should submit a statement of interest and qualification for the Council to review. Statements should be filed at the Town Office (201 Green Street) by July 28 at 5:00 pm. The Council will meet in special sessions on August 3 and August 10 at 7:00 pm at Sipe Center to consider candidates and fill the vacancy.

Comments are closed.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

News from the Council

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.