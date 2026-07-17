Statewide Committees Elect New Leaders

Committees foster relationships and improve FMPA services

ORLANDO, Fla., July 16, 2026 – Local elected and appointed officials from throughout Florida re-elected officers this afternoon to lead two of Florida Municipal Power Agency’s committees – the Member Services Advisory Committee (MSAC) and the Policy Makers Liaisons Committee (PMLC). Both votes occurred during public meetings in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Two Officers Elected for MSAC

The FMPA Member Services Advisory Committee (MSAC) advises the Agency’s Board of Directors and ARP Executive Committee on matters related to FMPA’s Member Services.

For the 2026-2027 term, Allen Putnam was named Chair and Billy Branch was named Vice Chair.

Putnam is the Director of Beaches Energy Services, and this is Putnam’s third term as Chair. He also serves as the Chair of the FMPA Board of Directors and is a board member and past president of the Florida Municipal Electric Association (FMEA), a trade association representing Florida’s public power utilities.

Branch is the Assistant Director of Electric Utilities for the City of Homestead. This is his third term as Vice Chair.

Two Officers Elected for PMLC

The Florida Municipal Power Agency’s (FMPA) Policy Makers Liaisons Committee fosters relationships between public officials and the Agency. James Hilty Sr. of Ocala was elected as Chair, and Robert Page of Green Cove Springs was elected as Vice Chair for 2026-2027. They will lead the Committee in its mission of fostering communication between public officials and FMPA, their wholesale electricity provider.

Hilty previously served two terms as Vice Chair. He served on FMPA’s Policy Makers Liaisons Committee for four years until the end of his city council term in 2017. He rejoined the committee in 2022 after winning the 2021 election for his district’s representation to the city council.

This is Page’s sixth term as a PMLC officer. He previously served three terms as Chair, preceded by two terms as Vice Chair. He is a former city council member and mayor of Green Cove Springs, and he has been a member of the Committee since 2013.