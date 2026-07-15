Florida Municipal Power Agency Board of Directors Elects Officers

Florida public officials and utility managers to lead wholesale power provider for 2026-2027

ORLANDO, Fla., July 15, 2026 – Managers and public officials from public power utilities throughout Florida elected five officers to lead a statewide wholesale power agency in 2026-2027. Elections for the Florida Municipal Power Agency’s (FMPA) Board of Directors and Executive Committee took place today at a public meeting in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Four Officers Elected for Board of Directors

Members of FMPA elected Allen Putnam, Director of Beaches Energy Services, as Chair of the Board of Directors. This is Putnam’s second term as Chair and his seventh term elected as an officer, previously serving as Treasurer from 2019 to 2025. Putnam also serves as a member of the Executive Committee and as Chair of the Member Services Advisory Committee (MSAC). Putnam has more than 25 years of experience in Florida public power. He joined Beaches Energy in 2010, where he manages the utility’s daily operations and long-term planning. He is also a board member and past president of the Florida Municipal Electric Association (FMEA), a trade association representing Florida’s public power utilities.

Robert Page, former Mayor of Green Cove Springs, was elected to his second term as Vice Chair. Page previously served three terms as Secretary of the Board. Page was appointed to FMPA’s Board and Executive Committee in 2015 and also serves as Chair of FMPA’s Policy Makers Liaisons Committee.

Lynne Tejeda, General Manager and CEO of Keys Energy Services, was elected as Secretary for a second term, marking her eighth term as an elected officer. Prior to this, she served as Vice Chair. She was appointed as her utility’s alternate to FMPA’s Board of Directors in 2005 and as a member of the Board in 2013. Tejeda is a past president of FMEA.

Ed Liberty, Electric Utilities Director of the City of Lake Worth Beach, was elected for a second term as Treasurer. Liberty has more than 40 years of experience in the energy industry. He has been with the City of Lake Worth Beach for eight years, leading many financial projects and the utility’s daily operations. Ed is a member of FMPA’s Board of Directors. He currently serves as president of FMEA.

FMPA’s Board of Directors makes policy decisions for the power supply projects of FMPA, except the All-Requirements Project. Each of FMPA’s 32 voting members appoints one director to represent its utility on FMPA’s board. A Nominating Committee recommends a slate of officers to the Board, and officers are elected by popular vote of the members.

Two Officers Elected for Executive Committee

FMPA Executive Committee members also elected Javier Cisneros, director of utilities at Fort Pierce Utilities Authority, as Chair of the Executive Committee for 2025-2026. This is his second term. Cisneros has served on the FMPA Board of Directors and Executive Committee since 2022.

Robert Page, former Naval aviator and General Electric Lighting Business retiree, was also elected for a second term as Vice Chair. He previously served two terms as Secretary of the Executive Committee, while serving as Secretary of FMPA Board of Directors.

FMPA’s Executive Committee includes one appointed representative from each member of FMPA’s All-Requirements Project. The Executive Committee governs and manages the business affairs of the All-Requirements Project.

FMPA’s All-Requirements Project provides all the wholesale power needs of 13 Florida cities, including Bushnell, Clewiston, Fort Meade, Fort Pierce, Green Cove Springs, Havana, Jacksonville Beach, Key West, Kissimmee, Leesburg, Newberry, Ocala and Starke.