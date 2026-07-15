FMPA Recognizes Municipal Utilities with Annual Reliability Awards

Eighteen utilities honored for their achievements in providing reliable energy

ORLANDO, Fla., July 15, 2026 – Florida Municipal Power Agency (FMPA) recognized municipal electric utilities with Florida Public Power Reliability Awards, honoring the utilities’ achievements in delivering reliable electricity to their customers. The Agency presented the awards at its Board of Directors meeting on July 15 in Palm Beach, Florida.

The Florida Public Power Reliability Awards include four award types recognizing different reliability metrics among four size-based categories. The categories designate the utilities as small, medium, large, or extra large. Winners are determined by data self-reported from each participating utility to FMPA.

Eighteen utilities received awards – three more winning utilities than last year’s program.

“Florida’s municipal electric utilities had a tremendous year providing reliable power to their customers, and we want to recognize our Members who have reached significant achievements,” said Jacob Williams, general manager and CEO of FMPA. “The successes of these utilities in providing reliable power while being – on average – lower cost than the privately-owned utilities in our state is a testament to the hard work of their respective teams and their commitment to making strategic, cost-effective investments in reliability. It’s wonderful to be able to celebrate providing reliable power.”

The winning utilities reflect a year where municipal utilities were the most reliable utilities in the state based on the industry gold standard of having an annual average outage duration (SAIDI) of 60 minutes or less. While 16 municipal utilities fell below this gold standard, 12 utilities achieved a SAIDI below 60 minutes and below the lowest investor-owned utility average, making them the most reliable in Florida.

The Leadership Award highlights this achievement and recognizes the utility with the lowest annual average outage duration, distinguishing each of these recipients as the most reliable utility in their specific categories. The winning utilities by category are:

Small: Wauchula

Wauchula Medium: Bartow

Bartow Large: Beaches Energy Services

Beaches Energy Services Extra Large: Kissimmee Utility Authority

Four utilities received the Momentum Award, which recognizes the utility with the greatest percentage decrease in annual average outage duration. The winning utilities by category are:

Small: Newberry

Newberry Medium: Bartow

Bartow Large: Beaches Energy Services

Beaches Energy Services Extra Large: JEA

Fourteen utilities received the Endurance Award, which recognizes utilities for maintaining an annual average outage duration of 60 minutes or less for consecutive years. This award also recognizes SAIDI-related achievements and indicates some of the most reliable electric utilities in the state. The winning utilities by category are:

Small City of Alachua – 3 years City of Starke Utilities – 4 years City of Wauchula – 6 years Clewiston Utilities – 2 years City of Mount Dora Electric Utility – 2 years

Medium Bartow – 2 years Winter Park Electric Utility – 10 years

Large Beaches Energy Services – 12 years Fort Pierce Utility Authority – 2 years Keys Energy Services – 4 years Lake Worth Beach Electric Utility – 2 years

Extra Large Gainesville Regional Utilities – 4 years Kissimmee Utility Authority – 12 years Orlando Utilities Commission – 5 years



Ten utilities received the Duration Award, which recognizes utilities with an annual outage duration reduction of 10% or more. The winning utilities by category are:

Small Clewiston Utilities Newberry

Medium

Large Beaches Energy Services Lake Worth Beach Electric Utility New Smyrna Beach

Extra Large City of Tallahassee Electric and Gas Utility Gainesville Regional Utilities JEA Kissimmee Utility Authority



FMPA debuted the FPPRAs last year and the program has grown with utilities putting additional focus on reliability and earning recognition for their success.

“We’re fortunate to work with people who are so passionate and hard working,” said Sharon Adams, chief people and member services officer at FMPA. “Our Members are all dedicated to serving their communities with low-cost and reliable power, and, because of that, their customers know they can trust their hometown utility for reliable electric service. It’s our honor to recognize each of them for their consistent efforts and achievements.”