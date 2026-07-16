Update 2:  Superior Courthouse Construction Started

Published on: July 16, 2026

Construction is officially underway at the Barnstable County Superior Courthouse.

Homer Contracting has begun the first phases of the project, including selective window demolition, hazardous material abatement, masonry mock-ups, roofing, and interior work. While the site may not yet resemble a typical construction zone, significant work is taking place inside the building. Construction fencing, scaffolding, and full site mobilization are expected in late August.

The project is also in the construction submittal phase, with Gale Associates—Barnstable County’s historic architectural consultant—reviewing proposed materials and procedures to ensure they meet the project’s quality standards and the building’s historic preservation requirements.

The Superior Courthouse remains closed to the public during construction and is anticipated to reopen in Summer 2027.

Court Operations

• All Superior Court operations are being conducted from the First District Courthouse.

• Superior Court jurors should report to the Harborview Conference Room.

Barnstable County Offices

County Administration, Finance, and Human Resources continue to operate from the courthouse while construction activities allow but will relocate their public-facing offices to the Registry of Deeds in August 2026. Because staff locations may change as construction progresses, please contact the appropriate County department before visiting in person to confirm where services are being provided.

We appreciate the public’s patience as this important historic restoration and renovation project moves forward.