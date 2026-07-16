Air Quality on Cape Cod: What You Should Know

Published on: July 16, 2026

July 16, 2026: Air Quality Alert for Fine Particulates (Wildfire Smoke)

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has issued an Air Quality Alert for Barnstable County and much of Massachusetts due to elevated levels of fine particulate pollution (PM2.5) from Canadian wildfire smoke. The alert remains in effect until midnight EDT tonight (Thursday, July 16).

An Air Quality Alert means that fine particulate concentrations within the region may approach or exceed levels that are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. Sensitive children and adults — such as those with asthma, lung or heart disease, and older adults — should limit prolonged outdoor activity while the alert remains in effect.

How Does Cape Cod Compare Right Now?

As of 3 PM today, air quality in Barnstable County is at 73 — Moderate (yellow) on the Air Quality Index, with PM2.5 as the primary pollutant. That’s better than much of the state — parts of metro Boston have already reached levels that are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.

However, EPA’s forecast shows Cape Cod air quality may reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (orange) range later today before improving to Moderate tomorrow. Sensitive groups — children, older adults, pregnant women, and people with asthma, lung, or heart conditions — should limit prolonged outdoor activity today. Conditions can change quickly as smoke plumes shift, so we encourage all residents to check real-time conditions before extended time outdoors.

To check current conditions for your town: visit AirNow.gov and enter your ZIP code for real-time, location-specific readings, or view the statewide forecast at MassDEP’s MassAir portal.

At-Risk Groups

For some at-risk groups, including older adults, children, pregnant women, and people with heart or lung conditions (i.e., asthma, COPD, heart disease, etc.), it’s important to know where to find air quality information and updates and when to limit outdoor exposure and/or wear a mask that filters fine particulates.

Air Quality Index (AQI) Guidance

The U.S. Air Quality Index, or AQI, is EPA’s tool for communicating daily air quality. It uses color-coded categories and provides statements for each category that tell you about air quality in your area, which groups of people may be affected, and steps you can take to reduce your exposure to air pollution. It’s also used as the basis for air quality forecasts and current air quality reporting. If you want to check the AQI for your town, visit AirNow.gov.

AQI Range Air Quality Condition Public Health Recommendations 🟢 (green) 0–50 Good No precautions necessary 🟡 (yellow) 51–100 Moderate Unusually sensitive individuals should limit outdoor exertion 🟠 (orange) 101–150 Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups Sensitive individuals should avoid prolonged outdoor activity 🔴 (red) 151–200 Unhealthy Everyone should limit prolonged outdoor exertion 🟣(purple) 201+ Very Unhealthy to Hazardous Everyone should stay indoors and avoid all outdoor activity

Current and forecast air quality for Barnstable County via EPA AirNow, 3 PM EDT July 16, 2026.

Why PM2.5 Matters

The numbers in this week’s alert refer to PM2.5 (PM is for particulate matter), or fine inhalable particles with diameters of 2.5 micrometers or smaller. These particles, which are 30 times smaller than the width of a human hair, are a primary component of wildfire smoke and can:

Penetrate deep into the lungs

Enter the bloodstream

Cause or exacerbate health problems

Exposure to elevated PM 2.5 levels may cause:

Eye, nose, and throat irritation

Coughing, wheezing, or shortness of breath

Triggering asthma or COPD symptoms

Increased risk of heart attacks or strokes

Aggravation of chronic heart or lung diseases

Increased risk of early death in sensitive populations

Helpful Resource: Air Quality Guide for Particle Pollution (infographic)

Protective Actions

On days when the air quality is orange, red, purple or maroon, the American Lung Association recommends the following:

Reduce the time you spend outdoors when the AQI value is high. Also, reduce the intensity of outdoor activity. According to the EPA, the chances of being affected by unhealthy levels of air pollution increase the longer a person is active outdoors and the more strenuous the activity. If you must go outdoors, consider wearing a mask. Unfortunately, not all masks provide adequate protection against particle pollution. Cloth or dust masks, for instance, may not effectively filter out fine particles. However, well-fitted N95 or KN95 masks have better filtration capabilities and may be beneficial on days when the AQI level of concern is high. Keep your air indoors healthy by keeping the windows and doors closed. Run air conditioning on the recirculate setting, use a portable HEPA air cleaner or, if it is difficult to maintain clean air in your entire house, create a clean room.

Check out other clean air resources on the American Lung Association website >>>

If you experience new or recurring symptoms that worry you, speak with your healthcare provider. For non-urgent concerns, you can reach out to the Lung HelpLine at 1-800-LUNGUSA to get your questions answered on the impact wildfire smoke has on the lungs.

Air Pollution on Cape Cod Infographic

Additional Resources