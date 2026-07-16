June 2026 Registry Recording Statistics
Published on: July 16, 2026
JOHN F. MEADE, REGISTER OF DEEDS
REPORT OF BARNSTABLE COUNTY REAL ESTATE ACTIVITY
FOR THE MONTH OF JUNE 2026
SALES VOLUME RISES & VALUE FLAT!
Barnstable County Register of Deeds, John F. Meade, reports that the volume of real estate sales in June 2026 was up 17.3% from June 2025 volume and the total value of sales rose 10.7% from the previous year. The median individual property sales value dropped 0.3% from the previous year. There was a 20.7% increase in the volume of mortgage activity from June 2025 levels.
Year to Date: Volume of Sales is up 1%; Total Value of Sales is up 0.34%; Individual Sales Value is up 0.4%; Mortgage Volume is up 15.6%.
Register Meade reports that there were 596 deeds recorded at the Barnstable Registry of Deeds in June 2026 with stated sales values above $50,000.00 representing a stated value of $559,795,047.00 in county-wide real estate sales. Based on all property sales valued above $50,000.00, the median sale price of property in Barnstable County in June 2026 was $692,000.00.
There were 852 mortgages recorded with values above $50,000.00 in June 2026 with a total value of $464,161,343.00. The median mortgage amount, commercial, residential, or other, was $400,000.00.
By way of comparison, Register Meade reports that there were 508 deeds recorded at the Barnstable Registry of Deeds in June 2025 with stated sales values above $50,000.00 representing a stated value of $505,527,477.00 in county-wide real estate sales. Based on all property sales valued above $50,000.00, the median sale price of property in Barnstable County in June 2025 was $693,750.00.
There were 706 mortgages recorded with values above $50,000.00 in June 2025 with a total value of $441,083,429.00. The median mortgage amount, commercial, residential, or other, was $400,000.00.
REAL ESTATE ACTIVITY THROUGH JUNE 2026
AS COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD IN 2025.
All figures are based on sales or mortgages ABOVE $50,000.00.
2026 sales volume: 2,458
2025 sales volume: 2,433
2026total sales value: $2,309,103,070.00
2025 total sales value: $2,301,309,569.00
2026 median sales price: $672,500.00
2025 median sales price: $670,000.00
2026 mortgage volume: 4,477
2025 mortgage volume; 3,873
2026 total mortgage value: $3,626,382,756.00
2025 total mortgage value: $2,550,695,520.00
2026 median mortgage amount: $400,000.00
2025 median mortgage amount: $365,281.00
TRAILING TWELVE MONTHS MEDIAN SALES VALUE:
(Sales values above $50,000.00)
M/Y Value % Differential/prior month
June 2025: $693,750.00 +1.9%
July 2025: $687,000.00 -1.0%
Aug 2025: $670,000.00 -2.5%
Sep 2025: $700,000.00 +4.5%
Oct 2025: $745,000.00 +6.4%
Nov 2025: $656,265.00 -11.9%
Dec 2025: $720,000.00 +9.7%
Jan 2026: $647,000.00 -10%
Feb 2026: $635,000.00 -1.9%
Mar 2026: $665,000.00 +4.7%
Apr 2026: $680,000.00 +2.3%
May 2026: $710,000.00 +4.4%
June 2026: $692,000.00 -2.5%
FORECLOSURE DEEDS
MONTH YTD
2025 1 18
2026 2 15
Chg. +100% -17%
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