June 2026 Registry Recording Statistics

Published on: July 16, 2026

JOHN F. MEADE, REGISTER OF DEEDS

REPORT OF BARNSTABLE COUNTY REAL ESTATE ACTIVITY

FOR THE MONTH OF JUNE 2026

SALES VOLUME RISES & VALUE FLAT!

Barnstable County Register of Deeds, John F. Meade, reports that the volume of real estate sales in June 2026 was up 17.3% from June 2025 volume and the total value of sales rose 10.7% from the previous year. The median individual property sales value dropped 0.3% from the previous year. There was a 20.7% increase in the volume of mortgage activity from June 2025 levels.

Year to Date: Volume of Sales is up 1%; Total Value of Sales is up 0.34%; Individual Sales Value is up 0.4%; Mortgage Volume is up 15.6%.

Register Meade reports that there were 596 deeds recorded at the Barnstable Registry of Deeds in June 2026 with stated sales values above $50,000.00 representing a stated value of $559,795,047.00 in county-wide real estate sales. Based on all property sales valued above $50,000.00, the median sale price of property in Barnstable County in June 2026 was $692,000.00.

There were 852 mortgages recorded with values above $50,000.00 in June 2026 with a total value of $464,161,343.00. The median mortgage amount, commercial, residential, or other, was $400,000.00.

By way of comparison, Register Meade reports that there were 508 deeds recorded at the Barnstable Registry of Deeds in June 2025 with stated sales values above $50,000.00 representing a stated value of $505,527,477.00 in county-wide real estate sales. Based on all property sales valued above $50,000.00, the median sale price of property in Barnstable County in June 2025 was $693,750.00.

There were 706 mortgages recorded with values above $50,000.00 in June 2025 with a total value of $441,083,429.00. The median mortgage amount, commercial, residential, or other, was $400,000.00.

REAL ESTATE ACTIVITY THROUGH JUNE 2026

AS COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD IN 2025.

All figures are based on sales or mortgages ABOVE $50,000.00.

2026 sales volume: 2,458

2025 sales volume: 2,433

2026total sales value: $2,309,103,070.00

2025 total sales value: $2,301,309,569.00

2026 median sales price: $672,500.00

2025 median sales price: $670,000.00

2026 mortgage volume: 4,477

2025 mortgage volume; 3,873

2026 total mortgage value: $3,626,382,756.00

2025 total mortgage value: $2,550,695,520.00

2026 median mortgage amount: $400,000.00

2025 median mortgage amount: $365,281.00

TRAILING TWELVE MONTHS MEDIAN SALES VALUE:

(Sales values above $50,000.00)

M/Y Value % Differential/prior month

June 2025: $693,750.00 +1.9%

July 2025: $687,000.00 -1.0%

Aug 2025: $670,000.00 -2.5%

Sep 2025: $700,000.00 +4.5%

Oct 2025: $745,000.00 +6.4%

Nov 2025: $656,265.00 -11.9%

Dec 2025: $720,000.00 +9.7%

Jan 2026: $647,000.00 -10%

Feb 2026: $635,000.00 -1.9%

Mar 2026: $665,000.00 +4.7%

Apr 2026: $680,000.00 +2.3%

May 2026: $710,000.00 +4.4%

June 2026: $692,000.00 -2.5%

FORECLOSURE DEEDS

MONTH YTD

2025 1 18

2026 2 15

Chg. +100% -17%