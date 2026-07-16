Future Physicists Get Firsthand Look at Careers Beyond the Classroom

The Washington State University (WSU) Waves in Physics Research Experiences for Undergraduates (REU) program brought its physics students from across the country to the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL)-Richland campus for a day of tours, presentations, and career exploration. The July visit marked the first time PNNL has been included in the program’s annual Tri-Cities experience, which also included a tour of the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory.

Funded by the National Science Foundation (NSF), the WSU Physics REU program brings 10 undergraduate students to the WSU campus in Pullman each summer for 10 weeks of hands-on research with their faculty. Established in 2021 by codirectors Brian Collins and Anya Guy, the program is now completing its second three-year cycle.

“I am excited that the students have the chance to visit PNNL to observe how we use interdisciplinary research and cutting-edge facilities to address the nation's most pressing issues in energy, national security, and fundamental science,” PNNL senior scientist Neil Henson said.

One goal of the visit was to expose students to career opportunities beyond academia by connecting them with scientists working in a national laboratory.

“For so many students, their only connection with a professional physicist is through their professors,” Guy said. “Having opportunities like visiting PNNL lets them see there are careers outside the university system that they could pursue. Being able to meet people who are doing physics, engineering, and chemistry research in a national laboratory is super valuable.”

During their visit, students received an overview of PNNL’s research mission before hearing from early-career PNNL researchers Grey Batie and Kelly Truax, who shared their experiences transitioning from undergraduate studies to scientific careers at the Laboratory. Their stories offered a firsthand look at the varied journeys that can lead to careers in scientific research.

“We need these talented students in our field, and early exposure to national laboratory research is one of the best recruitment tools we have,” said Henson.

Students toured PNNL’s test track, where researchers develop and evaluate innovative transportation technologies, before visiting the Radiochemical Processing Laboratory to learn about the laboratory’s specialized capabilities in radiochemistry and nuclear science.

Throughout the day, students had opportunities to interact with scientists and engineers and ask questions. The visit gave students a personal look at the breadth of research conducted at PNNL while helping them envision future careers in science, engineering, and national laboratory research.

“We’re really excited because many of our students go on to graduate school after their experience here,” said Guy. “We’re now starting to see students choosing WSU for graduate school, and we’re hoping to continue that. Having connections with PNNL can certainly help students see Washington as a place where they want to pursue graduate studies and build their careers.”