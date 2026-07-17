Five PNNL Researchers Elected to Washington State Academy of Sciences

Five Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) researchers were recently elected to the Washington State Academy of Sciences (WSAS), joining 25 other new members in the 2026 cohort.

The five PNNL researchers—Judah Friese, Nikolla Qafoku, Karma Sawyer, Kevin Schneider, and Nathalie Voisin—bring expertise in nuclear forensics, soil sciences, electricity infrastructure, and more to the academy.

“The election of these five researchers to the Washington State Academy of Sciences reflects both the significance of their individual contributions and the importance of scientific and technical excellence in serving society,” said Laboratory Director Deborah (Deb) Gracio. “At PNNL, our researchers are committed to delivering objective science that expands knowledge, informs policy and decision-making, and advances innovations that help solve some of the most pressing challenges facing Washington and the nation."

New members will officially be inducted into the academy on October 8, 2026, at WSAS’s Annual Induction Ceremony and Showcase at Bell Harbor Conference Center in Seattle, Washington.

Judah Friese

Friese is a pioneering radiochemist whose work on radiochemical separation technologies, nuclear analytical algorithms, and the interpretation of airborne radioactive element data has helped define the technological foundation for detecting and characterizing nuclear explosions worldwide. Several key capabilities now central to Washington state’s contributions in national security were developed under Friese’s leadership, including the nuclear forensics program at PNNL. His work has not only positioned Washington state as a credible and influential player in the realm of international nuclear security but also expanded the technical capabilities available within the state itself.

Nikolla (Nik) Qafoku

For more than four decades, Qafoku has provided sustained scientific leadership and service with high national and international impact across environmental protection, remediation of contaminated sites, soil science, sustainable agriculture, and decarbonization. His research on the transport and long-term behavior of radioactive atoms and metals in soils and groundwater has directly informed remediation strategies, risk assessments, and long-term stewardship decisions, supporting the protection of groundwater resources at the Hanford Site, at the Columbia River Corridor, and in surrounding communities, while reducing environmental risk and cleanup costs for Department of Energy (DOE) operations and the Washington State Department of Ecology. In addition to his role as Laboratory Fellow at PNNL, Qafoku is an affiliate professor at the University of Washington, Department of Civil & Environmental Engineering; an adjunct faculty at Washington State University (WSU) and a professor at the Agricultural University of Tirana.

Karma Sawyer

Sawyer serves as the division director of the Electricity Infrastructure and Buildings Division at PNNL, overseeing 400 staff and $150 million in annual energy research. She guides strategy across engineering, economics, and policy, focusing on strategic hiring, advanced modeling, and partnerships with universities, labs, and industry. Sawyer also advances science, technology, engineering, and mathematics workforce development and shapes national research and development strategy, notably contributing to DOE program planning and federal investment priorities for emerging technologies.

Kevin Schneider

Schneider has been recognized for engineering contributions and professional leadership in electric power systems in the state of Washington and nationally. He is a Laboratory Fellow at PNNL and a research professor at WSU as part of the PNNL/WSU Advanced Grid Institute. He is also an affiliate associate professor at the University of Washington, an IEEE Fellow, and a licensed professional engineer in the state of Washington.

Nathalie Voisin

Voisin is the senior chief scientist for regional climate-energy dynamics at PNNL and an affiliate professor at the University of Washington. Her research focuses on understanding complex climate risks and creating new approaches to climate-informed power-grid planning and operations. She leads projects such as the Framework for Optimizing Reliable Energy Systems and Infrastructure Given High-Uncertainty Trajectories (FORESIGHT) initiative, and the Grid Operations, Decarbonization, Environmental and Energy Equity Platform (GODEEEP) project. Her work has advanced the coupling of human-Earth system models, unlocked new understanding of interconnected energy-water systems, and led to fundamental advancements in the integration of climate science into power-systems research. These innovations help reduce costs for energy customers while making the grid safer and more reliable.