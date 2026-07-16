PRESS RELEASE: Commissioner David Pettis, Jr. Achieves Advanced County Commissioner Level 1 Designation Program

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 16, 2026

CONTACT INFORMATION

Krista Sinibaldi

(850) 922-4294

Washington County Commissioner David Pettis, Jr., Achieves the Advanced County Commissioner Level I Designation Expanding Their Local Government Knowledge

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. -- Washington County Commissioner David Pettis Jr. was presented with the Advanced County Commissioner Level I (ACC I) designation from the Institute for County Government (ICG) during a graduation ceremony held at the Florida Association of Counties (FAC) 2026 Annual

Conference and Educational Exhibition in Orange County, Florida.

The Advanced County Commissioner (ACC) education program is an advanced leadership initiative designed for graduates of the Certified County Commissioners (CCC) program. The course content focuses on forwardthinking leadership with an emphasis on the future of Florida. Participants are challenged to prepare for the

demands of tomorrow by thinking and acting anew, while asserting skillful leadership in times of daunting challenges and rapid change.

“I am grateful for FAC and ICG and the opportunities that they offer commissioners to grow and learn. These programs equip commissioners to be the best that they can be by providing training and leadership skills tailored to commissioners,” said Washington County Commissioner David Pettis, Jr.

Organized as a series of three in-person seminars held in Alachua County, the ACC program is completed after 27 hours of total coursework. Participating commissioners must commit to fully engage in all three seminars to receive credit and benefit from the full scope of the curriculum.

“The ACC program reflects a strong commitment from commissioners who choose to take part in the voluntary coursework and continue developing as local leaders,” said Eric Poole, executive director of ICG. “County government is complex and constantly evolving, and the ACC program helps prepare commissioners to address the real-world challenges they may encounter while serving in their roles.”

The ACC I education program was launched in 2006, and commissioners must fully commit to the coursework to graduate from the program. Participants are challenged to act, think and lead during times of uncertainty and adversity. Alongside Commissioner Pettis, 13 commissioners earned the ACC I designation at the award

ceremony.

ACC I is made possible through a continuing partnership with the University of Florida/IFAS Extension.

To learn more about ICG and the ACC I designation, please visit flicg.org.

Founded in 1929, the Florida Association of Counties has represented the diverse interests of Florida’s counties, emphasizing the importance of protecting home rule – the concept that communities and their local leaders should make the decisions that impact their community. The Florida Association of Counties helps Florida’s counties effectively serve and represent their communities through Advocacy, Collaboration, and Education.

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