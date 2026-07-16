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Special Magistrate Hearing will be held June 30, 2026

On Thursday, June 30th , 2026, a Special Magistrate Hearing will be held for the owners and/or occupants of:

  • 1790 Rosewood Drive
  • 5022 Millers Ferry Road
  • 698 Brown Street

The hearing will take place at 9:00 AM CST in the boardroom of the Courthouse Annex.

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Special Magistrate Hearing will be held June 30, 2026

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