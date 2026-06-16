Washington County Board of County Commissioners to Host Sunny Hills Community Meeting

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 9, 2026

WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL - The Washington County Board of County Commissioners will hold a Sunny Hills Community Meeting on Monday, June 15, 2026, to provide local residents an open platform to voice their concerns, share feedback, and discuss community matters.

The meeting will take place from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM CST at the Sunny Hills Community Center, located at 4083 Challenger Boulevard, Chipley, FL 32428.

This public forum is designed to foster direct dialogue between residents and county leadership. Members of the Sunny Hills community are strongly encouraged to attend and participate in the discussion.

Meeting Details:



• Event: Sunny Hills Community Meeting

• Date: Monday, June 15, 2026

• Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM CST

• Location: Sunny Hills Community Center, 4083 Challenger Boulevard, Chipley, FL 32428

• Admission: Free and open to the public

Media Contact:



• Organization: Washington County Board of County Commissioners

• Website: www.washingtonfl.com

• Inquires: Residents and media representatives can reach out via the Washington County Contact Page

About the Board:



The Washington County Board of County Commissioners serves as the local governing body responsible for establishing policies, developing local ordinances, managing the county budget, and overseeing public services to improve the quality of life for all county residents.

###