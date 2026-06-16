Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,748 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 473,664 in the last 365 days.

Washington County Board of County Commissioners to Host Sunny Hills Community Meeting

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 9, 2026

WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL - The Washington County Board of County Commissioners will hold a Sunny Hills Community Meeting on Monday, June 15, 2026, to provide local residents an open platform to voice their concerns, share feedback, and discuss community matters.

The meeting will take place from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM CST at the Sunny Hills Community Center, located at 4083 Challenger Boulevard, Chipley, FL 32428.

This public forum is designed to foster direct dialogue between residents and county leadership. Members of the Sunny Hills community are strongly encouraged to attend and participate in the discussion.

Meeting Details:


Event: Sunny Hills Community Meeting
Date: Monday, June 15, 2026
Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM CST
Location: Sunny Hills Community Center, 4083 Challenger Boulevard, Chipley, FL 32428
Admission: Free and open to the public

Media Contact:


Organization: Washington County Board of County Commissioners
Website: www.washingtonfl.com
Inquires: Residents and media representatives can reach out via the Washington County Contact Page

About the Board:


The Washington County Board of County Commissioners serves as the local governing body responsible for establishing policies, developing local ordinances, managing the county budget, and overseeing public services to improve the quality of life for all county residents.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Washington County Board of County Commissioners to Host Sunny Hills Community Meeting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.