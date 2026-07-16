RFP: Emergency Prepositioned Debris Removal

Buncombe County seeks proposals to establish a stand-by contract or contracts for emergency roadway debris clearance, debris removal and disposal that can be readily activated in the event of a disaster. Most of the services to be provided will not be authorized until a Notice(s)-to-Proceed has been issued in response to a natural or man‐made disaster.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.