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RFP: Emergency Prepositioned Debris Removal

Buncombe County seeks proposals to establish a stand-by contract or contracts for emergency roadway debris clearance, debris removal and disposal that can be readily activated in the event of a disaster. Most of the services to be provided will not be authorized until a Notice(s)-to-Proceed has been issued in response to a natural or man‐made disaster.

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RFP: Emergency Prepositioned Debris Removal

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