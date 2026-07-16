Properly Handle and Clean Produce Amid Rise in Cyclosporiasis Cases

Buncombe County Public Health officials are urging residents to properly handle, clean, and cook fresh produce as cyclosporiasis cases rise both nationwide and in North Carolina. Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal illness caused by consuming food or water contaminated with the microscopic parasite Cyclospora. While not typically life threatening, the illness can lead to hospitalization for some individuals.

Increasing Cases in North Carolina and Buncombe County

North Carolina is among several states experiencing an increase in cyclosporiasis cases. Between May 1 and July 14, 2026, the state reported 307 cases and 13 hospitalizations. NCDHHS will maintain a statewide dashboard updated weekly with current case counts.

Buncombe County has four confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis. Although no single food item has been identified as the source of cases in North Carolina, public health investigations remain ongoing, and current cases in North Carolina have not been linked to outbreaks in other states.

About Cyclosporiasis

Symptoms typically begin about one week after infection. Common symptoms include:

Watery diarrhea

Loss of appetite

Weight loss

Stomach cramping or pain

Bloating

Increased gas

Nausea

Fatigue

Some individuals may experience flu-like symptoms or have no symptoms at all. Cyclosporiasis can be treated with specific antibiotics.

Cyclospora is commonly associated with fresh herbs and produce consumed without cooking such as cilantro, parsley, and certain fruits. Because the parasite (which is different from a bacteria) can survive the journey from the field to the consumer’s plate, even if properly cleaned, public health officials encourage cooking produce to significantly reduce the risk of illness.

Current Public Health Investigations

State and local partners continue to work to identify possible sources of exposure. Most cases in North Carolina have no common ingredient identified yet, and tracing can be challenging. Cyclospora contamination originates at the location where a produce item is grown and not from a local restaurant or food establishment.

Buncombe County Public Health Communicable Disease nurses are working with local healthcare providers, Environmental Health specialists, and neighboring counties to monitor for cases and provide education.

Safety Guidance and Prevention Tips

Buncombe County Public Health and the CDC recommend the following practices to reduce risk:

Wash hands with soap and water before and after handling or preparing raw fruits and vegetables.

Wash all fruits and vegetables thoroughly under running water before eating, cutting, or cooking.

Wash produce even if it is labeled “prewashed.”

Cook produce to significantly reduce the risk of illness.

Scrub firm fruits and vegetables, such as melons and cucumbers, with a clean produce brush.

Cut away any damaged or bruised areas before preparing produce.

Refrigerate cut, peeled, or cooked fruits and vegetables within two hours.

“If you are experiencing severe or persistent diarrhea, you should reach out to your health care provider,” said Buncombe County Public Health Director, Dr. Ellis Matheson. “Taking steps to protect yourself and others include washing your hands with soap and water before and after handling or preparing raw fruits and vegetables as well as washing all fruits and vegetables thoroughly under running water before eating, cutting, or cooking.”

To learn more about cyclosporiasis, visit the CDC website.