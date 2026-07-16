Wildlife Exposure Notification for Visitors to Candler Area Residence

Public health officials are alerting anyone who visited Michelle Cole or Alleyoop Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation in Asheville, NC, in the Sand Hill Road area of Candler, within the past six months and had contact with the wildlife there to contact their local health department for a rabies risk assessment. Depending on the nature of the exposure, rabies post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) may be recommended.

In the State of North Carolina, licensed wildlife rehabilitators must possess a Captivity License for Rehabilitation, an additional rabies vector species certification, and have a complete rabies pre-exposure series to be allowed to handle and rehabilitate animal species that are at high risk of carrying rabies virus (rabies vector species, including bats, raccoons, skunks, foxes, and bobcats). In Buncombe County and other counties where the US Department of Agriculture’s Oral Rabies Vaccination program is conducted, the rehabilitation and release of rabies vector species is not authorized except for bats. Unlicensed individuals are not allowed to possess or provide care to wildlife due to safety and public health concerns.

Avoiding contact with wildlife is the most effective way to prevent rabies exposure. Wild mammals can transmit rabies even when they do not appear ill. By following a few key precautions, residents can significantly reduce the risk to themselves, their families, and their pets:

Do not approach, feed, or handle wildlife; leave orphaned wildlife alone. If a wild animal or stray pet near your home appears sick or is behaving unusually, or if you find a bat inside your home, contact the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission Wildlife Helpline (866) 318-2401 and [email protected] ) or your county’s Animal Control.

) or your county’s Animal Control. Keep dogs, cats, ferrets, and livestock up to date on rabies vaccinations.

Do not feed pets outdoors.

Supervise pets when they are outside; a fenced yard provides the best protection.

Buncombe County residents who think that they may have been exposed to animals at this facility should contact Buncombe County Health & Human Services – Communicable Disease staff 24/7 at (828) 250-5109. Residents of other counties should contact the local health department in their county of residence. For more information on rabies prevention and wildlife, residents are encouraged to contact the NC Wildlife Resources Commission at (866) 318-2401.