Funding Awarded For Opioid Use Programs in Park County

Rural Colorado faces a severe, localized opioid crisis driven by previously high historic prescription rates, polysubstance use, limited mental health therapeutic interventions and systemic shortages of Medication for Opioid Use Disorder (MOUD). To help address this ongoing problem, Park County recently awarded two contracts to local mental health service providers, funded by county- and regional-level opioid settlement dollars.

Knudsen Counseling has offices in Fairplay and Bailey and has been awarded funding to develop an outreach and education program about opioid use disorder (OUD), substance use disorder (SUD) and mental health concerns for residents through advertising and monthly community meetings. They plan to emphasize connections with youth through parents, staff, and the Park County School Districts. They also will focus on addressing the needs of pregnant, parenting, and women planning to become pregnant, including the need for Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome treatment. Knudsen Counseling will also “provide family support for children and families with trauma experiences and grief related to OUD.” This program will be an expansion of their existing substance use disorder education, treatment, and mental health offerings.

Park County Counseling was granted funding to “launch a coordinated, in-person continuum of care for residents with opioid use disorder (OUD) and co-occurring substance use or mental health conditions.” The county does not have a local, specialized prescriber of medications for treating OUD (MOUD), and patients must travel significant distances to seek treatment, meaning many never receive treatment at all. A newly recruited Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner will be on staff to initiate MOUD treatment and manage medications. Clients who need intense outpatient programming will be connected with Sagebrush Recovery, and peer support will be provided by Serenity Recovery Connection, all located at Park County Counseling’s office in Fairplay. Park County Counseling also has an office in Bailey and a telehealth option.

Congratulations to Knudsen Counseling and Park County Counseling! Thank you for all you do to support this community!