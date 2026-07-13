Public Works Update

Our Road & Bridge team is hard at work keeping Park County's roads in the best condition possible throughout the summer, and we wanted to share an update on how this year's unusually dry weather is affecting maintenance operations.



Park County is currently experiencing an exceptional drought; it presents unique challenges for road work as much of the maintenance we do requires a significant amount of water.

Public Works Department is taking a proactive approach by shifting efforts to chip seal and other operations that require less water and provide the greatest benefit under current conditions.



Extensive warranty repair and additional chip seal began on 7/9, affecting County Roads 90, 92, and 98. We appreciate everyone's patience and understanding as we adapt to these challenging conditions.

