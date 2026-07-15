Water Conservation Must Be A Top Priority This Summer
Park County, please all remember, water is life!
With the current extreme drought conditions increasingly affecting wells, by-the-bucket water stations, and the reservoirs here in the county, we are strongly encouraging the community to be mindful of water usage and to please conserve water whenever and however possible. Water stations may decide to restrict usage or close to nonresidents depending on the need of their resident users. To prioritize water for human and animal lives, Park County will curtail the use of water in most all road grading operations, it is so dry we cannot justify the water usage.
We would also like to be very clear that any and all water sources can and should be used to extinguish any fires and our fire protection districts have full authorization to use any available water in case of a fire.
For 100+ tips for conserving water, we recommend visiting https://wateruseitwisely.com/100-ways-to-conserve-water/
In the meantime, let’s all keep praying and dancing for rain!
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