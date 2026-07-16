Calling for a Citywide Public Safety Review

Councilors Murphy and Flynn offered a resolution requesting an immediate briefing on the City’s Summer Safety Plan and calling for a collaborative review of public safety strategies across Boston.

The resolution highlights concerns following recent incidents of violent crime, including shootings, assaults on Boston Police officers, and other serious public safety incidents. It notes that during the Fourth of July holiday weekend, multiple shootings occurred across the city, resulting in 13 people being shot and two people killed, while officers also faced dangerous conditions during public safety responses.

The resolution states that effective public safety efforts require a coordinated approach that includes prevention, intervention, enforcement, community partnerships, appropriate staffing, and continued support for Boston Police, Boston Fire, Boston EMS, and violence prevention organizations.

The Council requests that Mayor Michelle Wu, Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox, and appropriate public safety officials provide a briefing to the full Council on the City’s current Summer Safety Plan. The requested briefing would include information on police deployment, staffing levels, violence prevention and intervention efforts, community engagement initiatives, emergency response coordination, current strategies, and additional resources that may be needed.

The adopted resolution also calls for collaboration among city departments, community organizations, neighborhood groups, residents, and public safety partners to review and strengthen Boston’s citywide public safety strategy, including consideration of a citywide Public Safety Summit.