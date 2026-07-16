County Recognizes National Pretrial, Probation and Parole Supervision Week

July 16, 2026



The Oswego County Legislature recognized July 19 through 25 as National Pre-trial, Probation and Parole Supervision Week. The Legislature’s Public Safety Committee presented a certificate to Oswego County Probation Director David Hall at its July meeting. The week serves to recognize probation employees for their hard work and dedication to such an important and demanding area of public service and to thank them for their vital role in helping keep communities safe. Pictured from left are Committee Vice Chairman Herbert Yerdon, District 2; Linda Lockwood, District 11; Mary Ellen Chesbro, District 10; Dorothy Caldwell, District 17; Hall; Committee Chairman Paul Connolly, District 20; Lee B. Walker, Jr., District 15; and Frank Bombardo, District 7.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.