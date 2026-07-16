Cyclosporiasis Prevention

(BROOME COUNTY, NY) – The Broome County Health Department (BCHD) is reminding community members about the increased incidence of cyclosporiasis cases across New York State (NYS).

As of July 8, 2026, over 500 cases of cyclosporiasis have been reported in New York State, with 129 cases residing outside of New York City. At this time, there have been no reported cases of cyclosporiasis in Broome County. Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal infection that spreads through the ingestion of food or water that is contaminated with the parasite, Cyclospora. Cyclospora infects the small intestine and typically causes watery diarrhea with frequent, explosive bowel movements. Other symptoms of cyclosporiasis are loss of appetite, weight loss, abdominal cramping/bloating, nausea, and prolonged fatigue. Some infected individuals can be asymptomatic, particularly in settings where cyclosporiasis is endemic. The incubation period among infected individuals averages one week, but it can range from 2 to 14 days. Individuals experiencing symptoms of cyclosporiasis, or those who have recently traveled to an area where Cyclospora is common, should seek testing through their primary care provider, a walk-in clinic, or a hospital. Diagnosis involves submitting a stool sample for laboratory testing.

Severe illnesses may require antibiotic treatment. People who are immunocompromised may be at a higher risk of severe illness and should contact their primary care doctor if they are experiencing symptoms. Cyclosporiasis symptoms can contribute to the rapid depletion of essential body fluids, and lead to severe dehydration. If you have cyclosporiasis, it’s important to rest and drink plenty of fluids while sick.

The CDC recommends the following food handling and preparation practices to prevent infection of cyclosporiasis. Make sure to wash hands with soap and water before preparing, chopping, or cooking any raw fruits and vegetables for yourself or others. Wash all fruits and vegetables thoroughly with running water before consuming them.

For more information on cyclosporiasis, please visit the following New York State Department of Health and CDC Websites.

https://www.cdc.gov/cyclosporiasis/about/index.html

https://www.health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/cyclosporiasis/